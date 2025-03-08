NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #371 (Sunday, March 9 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Kitty corner" — certainly points you in the right direction, even if it doesn't give away specifics.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #371, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #371, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #371.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #371 is... "Kitty corner".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Cat-ivities".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SAVIOR

BELTS

CATCH

BILE

HERB

ONCE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with R.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CATBEHAVIOR.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #371?

Drumroll, please...

SNUGGLE

POUNCE

PURR

SWAT

HISS

STRETCH

BLINK

...and the spangram was CATBEHAVIOR.

Hi Strands fans. Given I own three cats, one of which is sleeping on my desk next to me as I write this (Ripley says hi), you'll be unsurprised to learn that I breezed through today's puzzle.

At first, I thought it might be about breeds, but when I found SNUGGLE in the top-left, followed by POUNCE in the opposite corner, I knew it was about CATBEHAVIOR - the spangram that split the grid in half from top to bottom.

I then found the remaining three short answers on the left-hand side in quick succession. PURR was top, followed by SWAT and HISS below it.

That left two words to find on the right-hand side. STRETCH was, appropriately enough, stretched out around the top-right corner. That just left BLINK in the gap it created to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

