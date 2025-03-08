NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #371 (Sunday, March 9 2025)
Need help with Strands #371? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Kitty corner" — certainly points you in the right direction, even if it doesn't give away specifics.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #371, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #371, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #371.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #371 is... "Kitty corner".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Cat-ivities".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- SAVIOR
- BELTS
- CATCH
- BILE
- HERB
- ONCE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with R.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's CATBEHAVIOR.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #371?
Drumroll, please...
- SNUGGLE
- POUNCE
- PURR
- SWAT
- HISS
- STRETCH
- BLINK
...and the spangram was CATBEHAVIOR.
Hi Strands fans. Given I own three cats, one of which is sleeping on my desk next to me as I write this (Ripley says hi), you'll be unsurprised to learn that I breezed through today's puzzle.
At first, I thought it might be about breeds, but when I found SNUGGLE in the top-left, followed by POUNCE in the opposite corner, I knew it was about CATBEHAVIOR - the spangram that split the grid in half from top to bottom.
I then found the remaining three short answers on the left-hand side in quick succession. PURR was top, followed by SWAT and HISS below it.
That left two words to find on the right-hand side. STRETCH was, appropriately enough, stretched out around the top-right corner. That just left BLINK in the gap it created to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #370 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Amazon Prime is giving away these 20 games in March — get Fallout, Saints Row 3, and more free games now
Nintendo Switch 2 price rumors and predictions — everything we've heard so far