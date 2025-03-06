NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #369 (Friday, March 7 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "All decked out" — is a little obscure, and I struggled to find the answers even when I knew what it was about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #369, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #369, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #369.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #369 is... "All decked out".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Walk away from the table".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ROSE

SPAM

PRAYS

STRAY

PASTA

SAGE

CATS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CARDGAMES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #369?

Drumroll, please...

POKER

CRIBBAGE

RUMMY

EUCHRE

CANASTA

PINOCHLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CARDGAMES.

Strands #369

“All decked out”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found today's puzzle rather tricky. Not only did I have to use a clue to get started, but even when I knew what the theme meant, I'd never heard of half the games involved, meaning a lot of tedious trial and error.

That clue revealed POKER in the bottom-left corner, which was pretty explicit about what the theme of "All decked out" meant (if it were EUCHRE or PINOCHLE, I wouldn't have had a clue). As such, I was able to divide the board in two with the spangram of CARDGAMES.

I then picked off the ones I'd heard of, even if I'd never actually played them. CRIBBAGE was in the top-right corner, with RUMMY directly below it. I then experimented with the remaining letters in the bottom-right corner until I came up with EUCHRE.

I next found CANASTA on the left-hand side, which just left the anagram of HCOLNEIP to decode. I'd never heard of PINOCHLE, but by joining random letters until something worked, I got there in the end.

