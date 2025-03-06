NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #369 (Friday, March 7 2025)

News
By
published

Need help with Strands #369? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Jump to:
Strands today: Quick menu

1. Today's hints

2. Today's answer

3. Yesterday's answer

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "All decked out" — is a little obscure, and I struggled to find the answers even when I knew what it was about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #369, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #369, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #369.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #369 is... "All decked out".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Walk away from the table".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • ROSE
  • SPAM
  • PRAYS
  • STRAY
  • PASTA
  • SAGE
  • CATS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CARDGAMES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #369?

Drumroll, please...

  • POKER
  • CRIBBAGE
  • RUMMY
  • EUCHRE
  • CANASTA
  • PINOCHLE

Strands #369

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CARDGAMES.

Strands #369

“All decked out”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found today's puzzle rather tricky. Not only did I have to use a clue to get started, but even when I knew what the theme meant, I'd never heard of half the games involved, meaning a lot of tedious trial and error.

That clue revealed POKER in the bottom-left corner, which was pretty explicit about what the theme of "All decked out" meant (if it were EUCHRE or PINOCHLE, I wouldn't have had a clue). As such, I was able to divide the board in two with the spangram of CARDGAMES.

I then picked off the ones I'd heard of, even if I'd never actually played them. CRIBBAGE was in the top-right corner, with RUMMY directly below it. I then experimented with the remaining letters in the bottom-right corner until I came up with EUCHRE.

I next found CANASTA on the left-hand side, which just left the anagram of HCOLNEIP to decode. I'd never heard of PINOCHLE, but by joining random letters until something worked, I got there in the end.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #368 right here.

See more Gaming News
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #347 (Thursday, February 13 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #366 (Tuesday, March 4 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #357 (Sunday, February 23 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #324 (Tuesday, January 21 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #288 (Monday, December 16 2024)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #330 (Monday, January 27 2025)
Latest in Gaming
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT — I recommend these retailers in US and UK
GTA 6
GTA 6 may sell for an unprecedented price — here's how much it could cost
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #369 (Friday, March 7 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 6 (#634)
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
Split Fiction screenshot
Split Fiction is the best co-op game I’ve played since It Takes Two — but some of the magic is lost
Latest in News
Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard
Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods (dressed in all pink) holding her dog Bruiser in Legally Blonde
Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a classic Reese Witherspoon comedy
The Sling TV app button on the Apple TV home screen.
Sling just added 11 free streaming channels — here's what's you can watch
and image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop
Google Chrome at risk from shape-shifting browser extensions — how to stay safe
YouTube Premium logo on a phone in front of YouTube on a browser
YouTube Premium Lite vs YouTube Premium: What's the difference?
Shogun season 1
'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive
More about gaming
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT — I recommend these retailers in US and UK
GTA 6

GTA 6 may sell for an unprecedented price — here's how much it could cost
Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard

Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why
See more latest