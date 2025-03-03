NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #366 (Tuesday, March 4 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "It's our game-iversary!" — celebrates a full year of puzzles.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #366, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #366, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #366.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #366 is... "It's our game-iversary".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "What's the name of the game?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SPLIT

WEIRD

MEAL

GRINS

WENT

DRIER

THEIR

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STRANDS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #366?

Drumroll, please...

STRING

CURL

THREAD

FILAMENT

RIBBON

WISP

TENDRIL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was STRANDS.

Strands #366

“It's our game-iversary”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵💡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans, and happy anniversary! Today marks a full year since the New York Times published its first Strands puzzle. Well done if you've been playing from day one (I joined about 20 days in, if memory serves).

Anyway, today's theme - "It's our game-iversary" - was pretty obvious for someone who writes down the puzzle number every day, like me. So I immediately got the self-referential spangram of STRANDS spelt across the grid from left to right.

But then I was a little lost, because I expected it to be words associated with the game such as "theme" and "puzzle", but I couldn't find anything. Fortunately, I then spotted STRING across the bottom of the grid, and realized this was about synonyms for the game's title.

That helped me to find CURL and THREAD immediately above it to complete the bottom half. I then found FILAMENT spelt backwards along the right-hand side, followed by RIBBON directly opposite.

But after that, I couldn't see what the two remaining words in the middle might be, so I used a clue. This revealed WISP, which helpfully just left me the anagram of DNRLTEI to decode. It was, of course, TENDRIL.

Ready to start the second year tomorrow? See you then.

