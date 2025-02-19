NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #354 (Thursday, February 20 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Together for the present" — is another clever one that'll mean very little to an awful lot of players.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #354, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #354, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #354.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #354 is... "Here for the present".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Timely gifts for couples".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SIFTED

TEXT

RAINS

VINES

DARE

LINES

STRIFE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with Y.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ANNIVERSARY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #354?

Drumroll, please...

GOLD

PAPER

DIAMOND

FIRST

SIXTIETH

FIFTIETH

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ANNIVERSARY.

Strands #354

“Together for the present”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡💡🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is a game of two halves, and I annoyingly needed a clue to get both sides of the equation.

After a fruitless search for anything, my first clue revealed GOLD at the bottom of the grid. With that, I duly realized that the theme of "Together for the present" was rather clever: the presents in question are, in fact, wedding anniversary gifts.

So I began to rack my brains for possibilities. I found PAPER to GOLD's right, and then DIAMOND spelt diagonally from left to right above it. Above that was the spangram of ANNIVERSARY.

But after that I was stumped. I couldn't find any of the other big wedding anniversary materials - no silver, ruby, platinum, pearl, coral or even lace.

Reluctantly I used a second clue, and when it revealed FIRST, I realized I'd been tricked by the game of two halves: the second set of words make up the years that corresponded to the gifts of the first half!

That made getting my last two easy enough. I used the stray 'X' on SIXTIETH and that just left FIFTIETH to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

