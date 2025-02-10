NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #345 (Tuesday, February 11 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Attention all shoppers" — shouldn't cause you too many problems with an answer or two on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #345, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #345, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #345.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #345 is... "Attention all shoppers".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Retail departments".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TEXT

NEXT

STOCKS

MONEY

ELECTS

TONICS

DENY

BOTH

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with B and ends with X.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BIGBOX.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #345?

Drumroll, please...

BATH

HOME

KITCHEN

TOYS

ELECTRONICS

BEAUTY

GARDEN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BIGBOX.

Strands #345

“"Attention all shoppers"”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, even if the spangram isn't a word we use in the UK (we'd call them superstores or mega stores).

Sadly, I wasn't firing on all cylinders from the get-go and needed a clue to get going. It revealed BATH which made me realize that today's puzzle was about departments in stores.

I quickly got HOME spelt backwards from the middle of the grid to the left, followed by KITCHEN in the bottom-right corner. The former curved neatly around the start of the spangram and allowed me to get BIGBOX, despite not being familiar with the word.

I then found TOYS below it, which created enough space to get ELECTRONICS spelt backwards from right to left. That left just two answers at the top of the board, and it was easy enough to separate them into BEAUTY and GARDEN.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #344 right here.