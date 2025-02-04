NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #339 (Wednesday, February 5 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What's your reaction?" — seems a little bit vague at first, but is revealed to be pretty clever when you have an answer or two on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #339, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #339, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #339.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #339 is... "What's your reaction?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Immune response".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CRANE

MOAN

READ

TALE

DARE

DREAD

CELLAR

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ALLERGENS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #339?

Drumroll, please...

SMOKE

POLLEN

LATEX

FRAGRANCE

MOLD

DANDER

DUST

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ALLERGENS.

Strands #339

“What's your reaction?”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A good one this! While I initially assumed that "What's your reaction?" would refer to an emotional response ("excitement", "sorrow", etc.) it's actually all about allergic reactions.

Fortunately, I didn't have to use a clue, as I found SMOKE in the bottom-right corner, while trying to collect clue words for the helpful section above.

When it was confirmed to be one of the answers, I began looking for other nearby words, and found something that I myself am vulnerable to in summer: POLLEN.

At this point, it was clear what the theme reffered to, and I found a use for the 'X' in the top-left corner by connecting LATEX. I then found the spangram of ALLERGENS spelt from top to bottom of the board.

Now it was just a case of finding plausible things that can give people allergic reactions, not all of which I was familiar with. FRAGRANCE, for example, seemed a bit broad, but was indeed correct, and that allowed me to get MOLD directly below it.

Two answers were left to find on the opposite side of the grid. I found DANDER first, and that meant only DUST was left to complete the puzzle.

