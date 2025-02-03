NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #338 (Tuesday, February 4 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Elf-centered" — is pretty easy to figure out, but requires a bit of word association.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #338, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #338, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #338.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #338 is... "Elf-centered".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Small and mythical".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PERCH

GRAIN

PIGS

BITER

HOPES

GRIM

HURL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with I and ends with H.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's IMPISH.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #338?

Drumroll, please...

PIXIE

SPRITE

HOBGOBLIN

LEPRECHAUN

GREMLIN

FAIRY

...and the spangram was IMPISH.

Strands #338

“Elf-centered”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, with a none-too-cryptic theme.

When I saw 'X' in the bottom-left corner, I knew it had to be part of PIXIE, and from there I was pretty methodical in finding answers around existing ones, rather than scanning the whole board.

I found SPRITE to its right and then HOBGOBLIN twisted above it. That neatly exposed the spangram: IMPISH, written from left to right above the three answers I'd collected.

The top half was equally straightforward. I found the longest answer - LEPRECHAUN - twisted around the left-hand side, followed by GREMLIN to its right. And that just left FAIRY in the top-right corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

