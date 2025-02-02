NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #337 (Monday, February 3 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Order up!" — might make you feel a bit hungry, if you know what it's referring to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #337, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #337, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #337.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #337 is... "Order up!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "How do you like them in the morning?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MARBLE

CAGE

BOND

MARK

COIN

KINDLE

BOGGLE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with M and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MAKINGEGGS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #337?

Drumroll, please...

BAKE

PICKLE

BASTE

BOIL

POACH

CODDLE

SCRAMBLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MAKINGEGGS.

Strands #337

“Order up!”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡💡

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. How do you like your eggs in the morning? That's the question that today's puzzle seems to be asking (or maybe I'm just hungry).

Perhaps if I had eaten something before starting, I wouldn't have needed a clue. In any case, it revealed BAKE, which wasn't much use on its own, but helped me get PICKLE and BASTE to its left, which put me on the right track.

Well, kind of. It wasn't until I got BOIL and POACH above those words that I realized this was specifically about eggs, rather than cooking in general. These two words revealed the spangram, with MAKINGEGGS surrounding BOIL in the middle of the board.

Two words were left to find in the top half of the grid, and I'm disappointed to say I used a clue to get one of them. In my defence, I'd never heard the word CODDLE in relation to eggs before, but that's not much of an excuse when SCRAMBLE was sat right there in the top-left corner of the board. If I'd got it first, I wouldn't have needed the clue.

Oh well - there'll be another Strands puzzle tomorrow.

