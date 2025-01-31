NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #335 (Saturday, February 1 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Hunt and peck" — is rather confusing at first, but becomes clear with the first answer on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #335, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #335, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #335.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #335 is... "Hunt and peck".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Winged carnivores".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

WORKS

PARTS

PROPS

SPORE

PAGE

LUST

CROPS

VAST

VAPOR

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with R and ends with S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's RAPTORS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #335?

Drumroll, please...

HAWK

VULTURE

FALCON

KESTREL

CONDOR

EAGLE

OSPREY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was RAPTORS.

Strands #335

“Hunt and peck”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle baffled me at first, but it really shouldn't have. What hunts and pecks? Birds of prey, of course.

So I regret using a clue, because as soon as I had it was obvious. The clue revealed HAWK, and I quickly spotted VULTURE in the top left and FALCON diagonally underlining it a space apart.

That space was filled easily with the spangram of RAPTORS, which was a bit of a relief as I was previously looking for a way to expand "prey" into something longer without luck.

I found KESTREL along the left-hand side next, followed by CONDOR to its right. I then bagged EAGLE in the top-left which meant only OSPREY (the word that had me looking for "prey" as part of the spangram earlier) remained to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #334 right here.