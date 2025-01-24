NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #328 (Saturday, January 25 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Seeing double" — is really fun, but one of the answers is incredibly tricky to find.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #328, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #328, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #328.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #328 is... "Seeing double".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Repeated characters".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LOOT

BALLET

PILLOW

FUSE

TOOL

WOOL

HIPPO

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with L and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LETTERS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #328?

Drumroll, please...

SUCCEED

BALLOON

COFFEE

COMMITTEE

WHIPPOORWILL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was LETTERS.

Strands #328

“Seeing double”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

💡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A really creative puzzle today, but I was hobbled by one of the answers being something I'm completely unfamiliar with.

The theme - "Seeing double" - was initially baffling, until I noticed the huge number of duplicate letters side by side. On a hunch, I connected SUCCEED along the bottom, and had it confirmed: this was a puzzle about words with at least two sets of double letters involved.

With that in mind, I found BALLOON above it and then COFFEE to its left. That made it easy to connect LETTERS for the spangram immediately above it.

If I've got this far without using a clue, it's usually a sign that I'm home and dry, but I couldn't for the life of me figure out how the top half of the grid could contain only two answers. So, reluctantly, I used a clue which revealed COMMITTEE.

That left the anagram of LIWRLOOPIHPW to decode, and I was clueless. But after a lot of trial and error, I got it right with WHIPPOORWILL - which is a word I've never heard of. Suffice it say, that isn't a word we use much on my side of the Atlantic.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #327 right here.