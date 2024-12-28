NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #301 (Sunday, December 29 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Festival of Lights delights" — is tricky if you don't have any knowledge of the festival itself.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #301, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #301, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #301.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #301 is... "Festival of Lights delights".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Festive treats."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PULSE

HALT

PANEL

CHALKS

STOKE

BROKE

BOOKS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with H and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HANNUKAHFOODS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #301?

Drumroll, please...

CHALLAH

LATKES

BRISKET

APPLESAUCE

KUGEL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was HANNUKAHFOODS.

Strands #301

“Festival of Lights delights”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Even though I knew the Festival of Lights refers to Hannukah, I had to really wrack my brains to think of the foods associated with it, so I was quite pleased to get through without using any clues.

After finding "hannukah" on its own wasn't the spangram, I set off lookin for answers. CHALLAH was the first one that sprung to mind, and I found it in the bottom-right corner. This was followed by LATKES on the opposite side and BRISKET between the two.

This cleared up enough space to reveal that the spangram likely ended "oods" and given this was clearly about Hannukah, I connected the two to spell HANNUKAHFOODS.

That left two answers to find on the top half of the grid. I saw APPLESAUCE in the top right first, and that just left the anagram of UGKEL to unpick to complete the puzzle. It was, of course, KUGEL.

Yesterday's Strands answers

