NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #261 (Tuesday, November 19 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Pick-ups" — is rather vague at first, but becomes clear once you get an answer on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #261, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #261, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #261.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #261 is... "Pick-ups".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Don't eat with your hands!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

POOR

STONE

TONES

SOCKS

SOFT

SORE

POLES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'U' and ends with 'S'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's UTENSILS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #261?

Drumroll, please...

SPOON

FORK

SPORK

SKEWER

CHOPSTICKS

TONGS

KNIFE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was UNTENSILS.

Strands #261

“Pick-ups”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Another easy one today. Although the theme of "Pick-ups" seems rather vague, pretty much every answer points you to the others (with the possible exception of SKEWER).

Fortunately, I found SPOON first in the top-left corner, and FORK underneath it. I then spotted SPORK to its right, which cordoned off a section in the top right for SKEWER.

It was pretty clear what these words had in common, and with four answers on the board, the spangram was spelt out directly below them: UTENSILS.

I had three answers to find in the bottom section. CHOPSTICKS took up almost half the space alone, covering the left-hand side. I then found TONGS to its right, which left just KNIFE to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #260 right here.