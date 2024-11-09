NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #252 (Sunday, November 10 2024)
Need help with Strands #252? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Nice fit" — is really tough to figure out, even when you have a few answers in place.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #252, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #252, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #252.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #252 is... "Nice fit".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Dress for success."
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- BIRDS
- WEBSITE
- THIRD
- SLICE
- BILLS
- BITE
- LIST
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'W' and ends with 'D'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's WELLSUITED.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #252?
Drumroll, please...
- JUMP
- CIVIL
- STRONG
- BIRTHDAY
- LESUIRE
- BUSINESS
...and the spangram was WELLSUITED.
Strands #252
“Nice fit”
💡🔵💡🔵
💡🔵🔵🟡
🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. Boy, this was a tough one. Indeed, after struggling to find things related to fitness, I had to use three clues - and with JUMP, CIVIL and STRONG on the board, I still couldn't see a connection.
It was only when I connected BIRTHDAY near the middle of the board that I finally figured it out. Of course! JUMP, CIVIL, STRONG and BIRTHDAY can all have the word "suit" after them.
With that in mind, I quickly found the spangram: WELLSUITED. And that left two words left to find, thankfully both isolated on opposite corners of the board. I got LEISURE in the top right first, and that just left BUSINESS in the opposite corner to complete the puzzle.
Undoubtedly a smart puzzle, but one that was a bit too cunning for me to get right away. Fun though!
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #251 right here.
