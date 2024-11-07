NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #250 (Thursday, November 8 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "👋👏🤝🤏✌️☝️✊🙏" — requires a very literal interpretation to complete.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #250, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #250, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #250.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #250 is... "👋👏🤝🤏✌️☝️✊🙏".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Say what you see."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLANT

CHIVE

STEPS

RUSE

LOAN

CAPE

PANDA

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'H' and ends with 'S'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HANDGESTURES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #250?

Drumroll, please...

WAVE

CLAP

SHAKE

POINT

FIST

PINCH

PRAY

PEACE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was HANDGESTURES.

Strands #250

“👋👏🤝🤏✌️☝️✊🙏”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡

Hi Strands fans. At first, a clue made up entirely of emoji might seem hard to decode. But when I saw the word WAVE near the bottom of the grid, I realized it really was a case of just decoding what every emoji represents.

So next was CLAP, diagonally backwards in the top half of the grid, followed by SHAKE in the top-left corner. I couldn't figure out how to describe the fourth one just yet, but the previous two answers had cleared a space for POINT (the sixth emoji).

Now I wasn't tackling these in order, I saw FIST in the bottom left (emoji #7) before realizing that the one I didn't get before was PINCH in the bottom right. PRAY was immediately above it, and that left just PEACE in the top right to complete the list.

All that remained was to figure out how the left-over characters translated into a spangram. I could see the answer started off with "hand", and after a little trial and error, I completed the puzzle by spelling out HANDGESTURES.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #249 right here.