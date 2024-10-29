NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #241 (Wednesday, October 30 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "How sweet!" — is pretty easy to decode, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #241, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #241, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #241.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #241 is... "How sweet!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Sugary goodness".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FEET

LICE

PILOTS

LORE

TOAST

COFFEE

LATER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CANDYSTORE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #241?

Drumroll, please...

TOFFEE

CHOCOLATE

GUMDROP

LICORICE

LOLLIPOP

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CANDYSTORE.

Strands #241

“How sweet!”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A pretty simple one today. Although "How sweet!" could be talking about cuteness, it seemed very likely to be about sweet treats from the get-go, and that was more or less confirmed immediately when I saw the word "candy" spelt out from the top of the board to the middle.

I wasn't ready to figure out how that spangram finished just yet, but I knew the kinds of thing I was looking for and managed to get TOFFEE in the top right, followed by CHOCOLATE directly below it.

Underneath that was GUMDROP, which gave me enough wiggle room to return to the spangram conundrum. With less room to manoeuvre, it was easier and I quickly established the overriding answer to be CANDYSTORE.

Two answers were left to find on the untouched side of the board. I found LICORICE curled around itself in the top-left corner, which left just LOLLIPOP to connect underneath it to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #240 right here.