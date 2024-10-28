NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #240 (Tuesday, October 29 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "You and me" — makes for a rather delightful puzzle, that should be on the easier end of the spectrum.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #240, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #240, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #240.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #240 is... "You and me".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Special relationships".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BRIEF

COMET

PRESS

NOTES

RICES

SKIED

BRICKS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TOGETHERNESS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #240?

Drumroll, please...

PARTNER

FRIEND

BESTIE

COMPANION

SIDEKICK

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was TOGETHERNESS.

Strands #240

“You and me”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. Nothing too taxing about today's puzzle. The theme of "You and me" appears to be describing couples and other close relationships and that's exactly what I found right away, when I spotted PARTNER spelt backwards up the left-hand wall.

Turning to the opposite side, I found FRIEND in the bottom corner, and BESTIE immediately above it. COMPANION was snaking around the top left corner, and I then spotted SIDEKICK spelt from the bottom upwards next to FRIEND.

Only the spangram was left, which is just as well as I doubt I'd have known where to go after the 'R' if there were any other answers left to muddle things. As it was, I followed the gaps to spell TOGETHERNESS and complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #239 right here.