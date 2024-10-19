NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #231 (Sunday, October 20 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Make yourself at home" — is pretty straightforward once you establish what it means.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #231, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #231, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #231.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #231 is... "Make yourself at home".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A place to relax."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MAIL

GRIME

LACE

MOTOR

SAFE

RING

RICE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'L' and ends with 'M'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LIVINGROOM.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #231?

Drumroll, please...

SOFA

SHELF

TABLE

FIREPLACE

OTTOMAN

RECLINER

...and the spangram was LIVINGROOM.

Strands #231

“Make yourself at home”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, once you establish what the theme - "Make yourself at home" - refers to.

I was fortunate to find SOFA in the bottom-right corner, which left little room for ambiguity. This was clearly about furnishings, so I quickly found SHELF in the top right, and TABLE in the bottom left.

The two in the bottom half cleared a path to "LIV" which I expanded to read LIVINGROOM to get the spangram.

After that, it was plain sailing. FIREPLACE was snaking between the spangram and two of my answers on the right side, while OTTOMAN was in the middle on the opposite side. That left RECLINER in the top corner to complete the puzzle in double-quick time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

