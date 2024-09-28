NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #210 (Sunday, September 29 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Weed 'em and reap" — isn't too hard to decode, but may still prove troublesome if you're not sure what foods are seasonal.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #210, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #210, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #210.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #210 is... "Weed 'em and reap".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Is it in season?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SHARES

PINES

SQUALL

STARE

RABID

VILE

DARES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends in 'T'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FALLHARVEST.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #210?

Drumroll, please...

SQUASH

PUMPKIN

ONION

APPLE

RADISH

KOHLRABI

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was FALLHARVEST.

Strands #210

“Weed 'em and reap”

🔵🔵🔵💡

🔵🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found this one a bit tricky, as it turns out that supermarkets have ruined my knowledge of what crops are seasonal and when.

I also started off looking for "gardening" because "weeds" was mentioned in the theme. But as there's not a single 'G' on the board, that wild goose chase quickly ended.

Then I found SQUASH in the top-left corner and realized this was about vegetables that need reaping around this time of year. This helped me get PUMPKIN on the right-hand side of the board, and ONION above it.

I was then a bit stumped though, and had to use a clue, which revealed APPLE. I got RADISH next, which revealed the full length of the spangram: FALLHARVEST.

Thankfully, the last word was pretty much in a straight line along the left-hand side, as I've literally never heard the word KOHLRABI before in my life. I was a bit surprised when it turned blue to complete the puzzle, but there we are.

Yesterday's Strands answers

