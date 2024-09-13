NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #195 (Saturday, September 14 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Elements of style" — is a little vague, but the puzzle shouldn't be too tricky to complete once you have a handle on what it describes.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #195, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #195, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #195.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #195 is... "Elements of style".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Complete the look."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SWEET

BANG

SWAT

GLEE

SENSE

SEAL

BEEN



Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends in 'G'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ACCESSORIZING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #195?

Drumroll, please...

JEWELRY

WATCH

GLASSES

BELT

HANDBAG

SCARF

..and the spangram was ACCESSORIZING.

Strands #195

“Elements of style”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. It's fair to say that my concept of fashion isn't especially refined, and the closest I get to ACCESSORIZING is changing my leather everyday Apple Watch band to a sweat-proof one for running.

Nonetheless, I found today's Strands fairly straightforward, aided by spotting JEWELRY in the top-left corner right off the bat.

When combined with GLASSES and WATCH below it, the theme of of the puzzle was pretty obvious, which led to me getting the long and snaky spangram to the right: ACCESSORIZING. That left four letters isolated on the left-hand side, which spelt out BELT.

Two answers were left to find on the right of the grid. I found HANDBAG spelt downwards in the bottom corner, which cleared the way to write SCARF at the top. Nice and simple - if only accessorizing were that easy.

Yesterday's Strands answers

