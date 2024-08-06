NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #157 (Wednesday, August 7 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Oh, oh, oh!" — is maddeningly cryptic, and still pretty tough when you've figured out the link.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #157, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #157, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #157.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #157 is... "Oh, oh, oh!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Soundalikes."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CRAM

MARCH

CHEAT

TALES

CHART

ARTY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'R' and ends with 'E'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's RHYMETIME.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #157?

Drumroll, please...

DOUGH

WHOA

AVOCADO

MISTLETOE

RAINBOW

CHATEAU

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was RHYMETIME.

Strands #157

“Oh, oh, oh!”

🔵🟡🔵💡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one was a toughie. "Oh, oh, oh!" is maddeningly cryptic, but I got kind of lucky by quickly finding DOUGH in the top-right corner.

I grasped that this was about things that rhyme with 'oh' - and got the spangram of RHYMETIME from bottom to top next - but even then this was a bit of a struggle.

It wasn't helped by me finding WHOA in the bottom left, but initially spelling it WOAH. It took me an embarrassing amount of time to try an alternate spelling, but even afterwards, I was a bit stumped and had to use a clue. The clue revealed the anagram of VAOCOAD, which I unpicked into AVOCADO.

Three remained, and it was a bit like pulling teeth, difficulty-wise. MISTLETOE was the only one remaining on the left side of the board, so that wasn't too tough, but the right segment was immensely tricky, even though I saw the two answers likely ended with "bow" and "eau" to fit the rhyming brief.

The former, it turned out, was RAINBOW. And that left a clear path to make CHATEAU with my remaining letters.

Well, I found that one really tough, but maybe that's just me! Hopefully tomorrow's will be more straightforward.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #156 right here.