NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #156 (Tuesday, August 6 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Bed, bath and beyond" — isn't too hard to work out, as long as you're familiar with what the store in question sells.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #156, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #156, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #156.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #156 is... "Bed, bath and beyond".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "That's strong material!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

POLITE

CLOSE

SOLE

LITHE

WHIP

LANCET

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'L' and ends with 'T'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LINENCLOSET.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #156?

Drumroll, please...

TOWEL

BLANKET

PILLOWCASE

SHEET

TABLECLOTH

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was LINENCLOSET.

Strands #156

“Bed, bath and beyond”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. This is one aimed squarely at players in the US, but isn't too hard to figure out even on the other side of the Atlantic. Bed, Bath & Beyond is similar to Dunelm or John Lewis in the UK - so we're talking bedding, towels and so on.

And when I spotted TOWEL down the left-hand side, I knew I was on the right track - something confirmed when I noticed BLANKET immediately below it and PILLOWCASE above it.

I then got SHEET in the top-right corner, which created a path for the spangram from top to bottom. It had to begin or end LIN/NIL, so I followed it along to spell LINENCLOSET.

That only left one word to unravel: TABLECLOTH, which filled up the bottom right-hand corner nicely.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #155 right here.