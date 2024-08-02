NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #153 (Saturday, August 3 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "A night at the museum" — isn't hugely cryptic, but some of the answers are still tough to sniff out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #15, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #153, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #153.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #153 is... "A night at the museum".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Painting eras".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MALE

SCALED

CLAM

CALM

TOLD

VIDEO

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends with 'Y'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ARTHISTORY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #153?

Drumroll, please...

MODERN

CLASSICAL

BAROQUE

ROMANTIC

MEDIEVAL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ARTHISTORY.

Strands #153

“A night at the museum”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This is one of those themes where I feel it's actually a bit too broad to be useful - especially when I'd argue that museums and galleries are two distinct things that can't be used interchangably.

Or maybe I'm just using that to justify my reaching for a clue rather quickly.

Either way, the clue revealed the answer of MODERN, which set me nicely on my way. Because as soon as I saw that word, I reasoned that CLASSICAL also had to be part of the mix, and sure enough I found it hidden in the top-right corner of the grid.

The 'Q' on the second row had been bothering me, but with those answers established, I figured out that it was part of BAROQUE. And that cleared a neat path for the spangram: ARTHISTORY, spelt out from top to bottom.

Two answers were left, and they were on either side of said spangram. ROMANTIC was on the left, while MEDIEVAL was on the right to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #152 right here.