NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #151 (Thursday, August 1 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Not stirred" — isn't too hard to decipher, but getting all the answers might still be tricky.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #151, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #151, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #151.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #151 is... "Not stirred".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Keep it moving".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MALE

THIN

CATTLE

PAIRS

PALER

RARE

CARES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SHAKEN.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #151?

Drumroll, please...

MARTINI

SALT

HANDS

BOOTY

HAIRSPRAY

MARACA

RATTLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SHAKEN.

Strands #151

“Not stirred”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Given today's theme - "Not stirred" - is the end of the famous James Bond catchphrase, I immediately thought about cocktails.

This seemed sensible when I immediately found MARTINI in the bottom half, but then I hit a dead end. However, when I found SALT, HANDS and BOOTY nearby, I realized I'd been wrong: this is all about things that can be shaken!

Indeed, that made getting the spangram, which was immediately above all four, rather easy. It was indeed SHAKEN.

Three answers were left in the top half. HAIRSPRAY was hidden in the top-right corner, and all that remained was to disentangle the two remaining answers to its left. They were, of course, MARACA and RATTLE.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #150 right here.