NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #149 (Tuesday, July 30 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "That's a stretch!" — is a rather clever one that may prove rather tricky.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #149, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #149, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #149.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #149 is... "That's a stretch!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Get the mat out".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DIRGE

ROOM

BORE

BARROW

ARROW

CHEERY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'Y' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's YOGAPOSES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #149?

Drumroll, please...

BRIDGE

CROW

CHAIR

TREE

COBRA

WARRIOR

MOUNTAIN

...and the spangram was YOGAPOSES.

Strands #149

“That's a stretch!”

🔵🔵🔵💡

🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I really struggled with today's puzzle, getting three answers without knowing the connection. Indeed, it was only when I used a clue before my fourth that I figured it out, so well done if you completed it unaided.

Those three words I got without assistance were BRIDGE in the top right, CHAIR in the bottom right, and CROW underneath it. What do these things have in common? I, as somebody who has never done any yoga in my life, had no idea.

It was only when I used a clue to find TREE above CHAIR that I finally made the link. The positioning of it meant I was able to spell the word 'yoga', so I started working on the spangram: YOGAPOSES, spelt backwards.

Thankfully, the board was now neatly divided for the three remaining answers, which happened to include the longest. COBRA was isolated in the bottom left, so I got that relatively easily. Then I saw WARRIOR above the end of the spangram.

That left just the anagram AINTNUOM to decode, and it didn't take me too long. I connected MOUNTAIN and belatedly finished the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

