NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #128 (Tuesday, July 9 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Now on exhbit" — isn't too tough, but one of the words is a bit of a wildcard.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #128, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #128, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #128.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #128 is... "Now on exhibit".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Culture vultures".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PING

ARMS

PINT

LIAR

PINES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends with 'M'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ARTMUSEUM.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #128?

Drumroll, please...

SCULPTURE

PAINTING

COLLAGE

MURAL

LITHOGRAPH

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ARTMUSEUM

Strands #128

“Now on exhibit”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I breezed through this one, though admittedly the last one gave me a little pause for thought, as it's a word I may literally have never said out loud.

Still, the theme was easy to grasp. "Now on exhibit" made me immediately think about museums and galleries, and sure enough I was able to trace the word "museum" backwards, adding "art" for the spangram of ARTMUSEUM.

From there, the answers flowed thick and fast, until the final one. SCULPTURE came first, followed by PAINTING to complete the bottom half of the board.

I saw COLLAGE in the top half, immediately above the end of the spangram, and above that was MURAL.

The last one, as signposted in the intro, did give me a few problems. I knew there was only one answer left, but I found it tricky to unpick the anagram the remaining letters left: LIAPTHORHG.

Eventually, I figured it out, however: LITHOGRAPH.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #127 right here.