NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #124 (Friday, July 5 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Say something" — is extremely easy to decode, but the answers themselves are really rather taxing.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #124, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #124, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #124.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #124 is... "Say something".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Communicate clearly".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SPARE

STARE

LAPS

STONE

CUTS

TRUE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends with 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ARTICULATION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #124?

Drumroll, please...

TALK

SIGN

SPEAK

TELL

UTTER

EXPRESS

DECLARE

...and the spangram was ARTICULATION

Strands #124

“Say something”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle was, for me, extremely tricky. Maybe it's because I'm writing this from a train station bar, but I found myself reaching for a clue after getting four answers - which is something that's pretty much unheard of.

The theme of "Say something" told me it was going to be about communication, and I assumed I was going to breeze through it when I got TALK in the top-left corner right away. SIGN to its right confirmed that I was on the right track, as did SPEAK directly below it.

Turning to the bottom of the board, I found TELL spelt backwards in the bottom-right corner. But with four very short words on the board, I was still nonethewiser about the spangram. I found myself experimenting with the 'X' near the bottom - perhaps it was "explain", "explanation" or "expound", but none of these were possible.

After flailing around for a while, I folded and accepted a clue. It revealed UTTER in the top-right corner, and that was enough for me to finally fingure out the spangram: ARTICULATION!

There were two words left to find. The rogue 'X' belonged to EXPRESS, which was spelt backwards from the bottom to the left-hand side. That left DECLARE in the bottom right to finish the puzzle.

Well, I found that one rather tricky. I'd be interested to know if I was alone in that, or if others found it more troublesome than recent Strands games too...

