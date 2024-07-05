NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #124 (Friday, July 5 2024)
Need help with Strands #124? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Say something" — is extremely easy to decode, but the answers themselves are really rather taxing.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #124, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #124, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #124.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #124 is... "Say something".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Communicate clearly".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- SPARE
- STARE
- LAPS
- STONE
- CUTS
- TRUE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends with 'N'.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's ARTICULATION.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #124?
Drumroll, please...
- TALK
- SIGN
- SPEAK
- TELL
- UTTER
- EXPRESS
- DECLARE
...and the spangram was ARTICULATION
Strands #124
“Say something”
🔵🔵🔵🔵
💡🔵🟡🔵
🔵
Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle was, for me, extremely tricky. Maybe it's because I'm writing this from a train station bar, but I found myself reaching for a clue after getting four answers - which is something that's pretty much unheard of.
The theme of "Say something" told me it was going to be about communication, and I assumed I was going to breeze through it when I got TALK in the top-left corner right away. SIGN to its right confirmed that I was on the right track, as did SPEAK directly below it.
Turning to the bottom of the board, I found TELL spelt backwards in the bottom-right corner. But with four very short words on the board, I was still nonethewiser about the spangram. I found myself experimenting with the 'X' near the bottom - perhaps it was "explain", "explanation" or "expound", but none of these were possible.
After flailing around for a while, I folded and accepted a clue. It revealed UTTER in the top-right corner, and that was enough for me to finally fingure out the spangram: ARTICULATION!
There were two words left to find. The rogue 'X' belonged to EXPRESS, which was spelt backwards from the bottom to the left-hand side. That left DECLARE in the bottom right to finish the puzzle.
Well, I found that one rather tricky. I'd be interested to know if I was alone in that, or if others found it more troublesome than recent Strands games too...
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #123 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.