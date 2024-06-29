NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #118 (Saturday, June 29 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "It's way over your head" — requires you to think literally, but shouldn't cause too many problems once you've figured it out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #118, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #118, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #118.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #118 is... "It's way over your head".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Reach for the stars!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STONER

LATTE

SAND

CRAM

LETTERS

PLANE

COMES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'O' and ends with 'E'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's OUTERSPACE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #118?

Drumroll, please...

GALAXY

PLANET

ASTEROID

MOON

COMET

SATELITE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was OUTERSPACE

Strands #118

“It's way over your head”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Another simple one today, if you're used to how the game frames clues. The 'X' on the left-hand side certainly helped too: when I figured out it was part of GALAXY, I confirmed that the theme of "It's way over your head" refers to space-themed answers.

PLANET, ASTEROID and MOON really neatly completed the bottom four rows without any overspill into the top half. I don't think I've seen that before!

Netting those four together meant that I was ready to tackle the spangram, which made things a bit more difficult than usual by wrapping around itself after it touched the opposite side of the board. Still, I'd already spotted "SPACE", so it was just a case of popping a word in front, in this case "OUTER" to form OUTERSPACE.

That long spangram left only two and a bit rows to fish for my final two answers. I found COMET tucked away in the top-right corner, which just left me to unravel SATELLITE backwards to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #117 right here.