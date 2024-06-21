NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #110 (Friday, June 21 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "We do" — shouldn't cause too many problems once you figure out its meaning.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #110, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #110, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #110.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #110 is... "We do".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Get me to the church on time".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CAUSE

SAILING

CANS

STAND

CUTE

FACT

SING

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'W' and ends with 'G'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WEDDING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #110?

Drumroll, please...

DANCE

VOWS

RING

FAMILY

KISS

BOUQUET

FRIENDS

CAKE

...and the spangram was WEDDING.

Strands #110

“We do”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hey Strands fans. I suspect not too many people will be seeking help today, as I breezed through it. Still, if you're reading, then welcome!

"We do", the theme of today's puzzle, felt certain to be about weddings and marriage. And sure enough, I found the spangram - WEDDING - spelt backwards across the middle of the board from right to left. (Actually, I made it a plural on my first attempt, but quickly realized my mistake when it failed to register as an answer.)

From there on, it was super simple. I spotted DANCE first, coiled neatly in the bottom right-hand corner, and that was quickly followed by VOWS and RING immediately above the spangram. Completing the top half were FAMILY and KISS, both to the left of the words I'd already seen.

The bottom half went equally quickly. I caught BOUQUET immediately above DANCE, and that left just two to find. Sure enough, FRIENDS and CAKE were to the left, completing the list of eight words in double-quick time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #109 right here.