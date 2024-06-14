NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #103 (Friday, June 14 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Take a load off!" — isn't too tricky to figure out, but some of the answers may feel a touch obscure.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #103, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #103, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #103.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #103 is... "Take a load off!".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Sit down next to me".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FALSE

CHOOSES

DIES

CHARM

RENT

LICE

CORES



Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'G'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SEATING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #103

Drumroll, please...

SOFA

ARMCHAIR

STOOL

RECLINER

COUCH

CHAISE

DIVAN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SEATING.

Strands #103

“Take a load off!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and straightforward one today. "Take a load off!" is a phrase universally understood to mean "have a seat" so it was pretty clear the puzzle was related to sitting down.

It still took me a while to get the first one though - mainly because I was briefly put off the scent by "chair" and "seat" not being answers (they were part of ARMCHAIR and SEATING respectively).

However, when I got SOFA in the top right-hand corner, I was away. ARMCHAIR and STOOL - both to its left - quickly followed. With RECLINER and COUCH in the bottom half of the grid, I was able to get the spangram: SEATING stretches from left to right, neatly dividing the board in two.

There were just two answers left in the top-left corner, and it's just as well, as I think I'd struggle to get either on their own. CHAISE fell first, and that left DIVAN to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #102 right here.