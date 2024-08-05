NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, August 6 (#422)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on August 6 for puzzle #422 are essentially on par with yesterday's difficulty, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.7 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #422. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Fluffy white things

: Fluffy white things 🟩 Green : One in a research study

: One in a research study 🟦 Blue : Take issue

: Take issue 🟪 Purple: ____ horn

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: If you will, consider soft things and then whether you're up for the study while standing up for yourself and then remember that southern chicken from the Looney Tunes.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #422?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Fluffy white things: Cloud, cotton ball, dandelion, sheep

Cloud, cotton ball, dandelion, sheep 🟩 One in a research study: Guinea pig, participant, subject, volunteer

Guinea pig, participant, subject, volunteer 🟦 Take issue: Disapprove, mind, object, protest

Disapprove, mind, object, protest 🟪 ____ Horn: Bull, fog, matter, shoe

Today felt about right for 2.7 difficulty rating.

I did take an early strike with yellow because I had fog instead of dandelion. In my mind the connection was things describe as cottony. Also, I was picturing the yellow dandelion and not the ball that kids blow everywhere. Swapped the two and got cloud, cotton ball and sheep.

For the most part, I immediately think test subject when I see guinea pig. So, it was a quick find to see participant, subject and volunteer.

I have taken issue with some of the categories in recent days so disapprove, mind, object and protest stuck out. It helps that three of them were next to each other with the way the grid fell.

Purple became the rote fill with "bull" horn, "fog"horn, "matter"horn and "shoe"horn. I like this one. As mentioned above it did make me think of Foghorn Leghorn that ornery southern rooster of Looney Tunes fame. Off to watch some cartoons.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #421, which had a difficulty rating of 2.6 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's puzzle was a breeze compared to yesterday's puzzle, which is weird since they share the same difficulty. I scanned through the double-word clues first and came away with the yellow category solved.

After that came blue, which was pretty easy since there's only really one meaning for Capisce. With Understand and Get It close by, I plugged in See and completed the category.

I'm old-fashioned and still love sending good ol' physical cards to friends and family, so green was easy.

And while I didn't realize what today's purple category was, I only had four clues left at that point so it became a rote fill. I do appreciate the wordplay though.