NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, December 29 (#567)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on December 29 for puzzle #567 are much easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #566, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #567. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Beach, Date, Lock, Cherry, Fur, Maroon, Time, Pair, Strand, Head, Location, Brick, Duration, You, Ruby, and Wisp.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Shades of Red

: Shades of Red 🟩 Green : Different amounts of hair

: Different amounts of hair 🟦 Blue : Appointment specifications

: Appointment specifications 🟪 Purple: Tree homophones

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Paint the town red for your appointment and feel the wind in your hair while under a tree.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #567?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Shades of red: Brick, cherry, maroon, ruby

Brick, cherry, maroon, ruby 🟩 Appointment specifications: Date, duration, location, time

Date, duration, location, time 🟦 Different amounts of hair: Head, lock, strand, wisp

Head, lock, strand, wisp 🟪 Tree homophones: Beach, fur, pair, you

Nice and relaxing one today.

Early on I saw maroon and ruby, so was looking for other shades of Crayolas. Brick and cherry followed soon after.

Strand and wisp seemed similar to me leading me to the hair idea with lock and then head. I briefly considered fur but mostly because I didn't see head right away.

Appointments stuck out to me with date, location and time. Duration rounded it out.

And we wrapped it up with tree homophones; Beach (beech), fur (fir), pair (pear), and you (yew).

Enjoy the final Saturday of 2024.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 "Nothing to it!": Easy, No Sweat, Piece of Cake, Sure Thing

Easy, No Sweat, Piece of Cake, Sure Thing 🟩 Objects from Greek Myth: Aegis, Apple of Discord, Golden Fleece, Pandora's Box

Aegis, Apple of Discord, Golden Fleece, Pandora's Box 🟦 Proverbial things to kick: Can, Habit, Hornets' Nest, Tires

Can, Habit, Hornets' Nest, Tires 🟪 Starting with possessive pronouns: Hershey, Histamine, Itsy, Minefield

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #566, which had a difficulty rating of 3.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's puzzle seemed easy initially, with the yellow and green categories falling right into place. No Sweat and Easy quickly led me toward something easy to do. With the other one, my eyes immediately went to Golden Fleece and Apple of Discord as mythological things.

Once it came to Proverbial things to kick and Starting with possessive pronouns, it was a lot harder. After a few shuffles, I figured out the Proverbial things to kick section when I got lucky and had three of them next to each other. I added tires in, and it was correct.

That left the four purple ones to go, and I must admit I didn't make the connection outside of them, as only four were left.