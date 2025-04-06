NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, April 6 (#665)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 6 for puzzle #665 are a little easier compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #664, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #665. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Trash, Pizza, Cable, Remote, Cool, Water, Hip, Resistance, Current, Spike Lee, Dovetail, Gas, Reserved, Voltage, Distant, Charge

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Aloof

: Aloof 🟩 Green : Utilities

: Utilities 🟦 Blue : What an electrometer measures

: What an electrometer measures 🟪 Purple: ___ joint

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Think back to high school shop class and your monthly bills while playing it cool.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #665?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Aloof: Cool, Distant, Remote, Reserved

Cool, Distant, Remote, Reserved 🟩 Utilities: Cable, Gas, Trash, Water

Cable, Gas, Trash, Water 🟦 What an electrometer measures: Charge, Current, Resistance, Voltage

Charge, Current, Resistance, Voltage 🟪 ___ joint: Dovetail, Hip, Pizza, Spike Lee

I went down the line today, starting with the green category, which weirdly turned out to be the easiest with Cable, Gas, Trash, Water — all mainstays anyone would recognize from their monthly bills.

Then I dug into what I remembered from high school shop class to come up with Charge, Current, Resistance, and Voltage for the blue category.

After that, I noticed a few synonyms floating around in the few clues left so I scooped up Cool, Distant, Remote, and Reserved to complete the yellow category.

That left purple as today's rote fill with Dovetail, Hip, Pizza, and Spike Lee.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Employ: Contract, engage, retain, sign

Contract, engage, retain, sign 🟩 Parts of a website: Banner, header, menu, sidebar

Banner, header, menu, sidebar 🟦 Magazines: Billboard, People, Star, Time

Billboard, People, Star, Time 🟪 Ending with medieval weapons: Crossword, grimace, rainbow, semblance

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #664, which had a difficulty rating of 3.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I started looking for magazines and had Billboard, People and Time but could not find the fourth. So I moved on.

The next obvious set to me was engage and retain. Contract and sign seemed most logical to fit, so we did for the yellow.

Didn't help with magazines, but I saw banner and header which lead to menu and sidebar for website bits.

Finally, I saw Star and was able to lock magazines down.

And we wrapped up with purple weapons. Crossword, grimace, rainbow, and semblance.