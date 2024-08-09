NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, August 10 (#426)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on August 10 for puzzle #426 is a little easier than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #425, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #426. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Things that are red

: Things that are red 🟩 Green : Be in commission

: Be in commission 🟦 Blue : Microsoft products

: Microsoft products 🟪 Purple: Biopics

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle is all about the 9-to-5 grind, which can get anyone seeing red on a bad day.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #426?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Things that are red: Devil, Mars, rose, strawberry

Devil, Mars, rose, strawberry 🟩 Be in commission: Function, operate, run, work

Function, operate, run, work 🟦 Microsoft products: Edge, Office, Teams, Windows

Edge, Office, Teams, Windows 🟪 Biopics: Blonde, Jobs, Milk, Vice

I managed to go down the line with today's puzzle, which always puts a little extra pep in my step. Maybe I've been working too hard, because I got the blue category damn near instantly with Edge, Office, Times, and Windows.

With my mind on workplace tools already, the green category easily came next. I've spent more time functioning, operating, running and working Microsoft products than I care to admit.

With the yellow category, I was staring down Devil and Mars for a long time second-guessing myself. "Surely it's not just...things that are red...right?" was my line of thinking. But sometimes it really is that simple.

Purple was the rote fill today with Blonde, Jobs, Milk, and Vice, which is good because I've only seen two of those movies.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #425, which had a difficulty rating of 3.9 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Lots of red herrings in yesterday's puzzle. Cheerleader got me thinking of high school tropes, but once I saw Advocate and Champion I started to piece together that I may be hitting a dead in with that line of thinking. Nabbing Exponent rounded out the green category.

Blue came soon after that with glam, goth, metal and punk. I went to my first Lollapalooza last week so I already had music genres on the brain (I still can't get Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go" out of my head).

The yellow category (absent, elsewhere, gone, MIA) was one of the hardest ones yet for me, because the puzzle initially popped up with Mia, Goth, and Horror all close together, which got me on a tangent thinking of Ti West's phenomenal "X" trilogy. Turns out it was MIA, as in missing in action, not the name Mia. It threw me for such a loop that I flunked before I could even wager a guess at purple (horror, jock, value, wave).