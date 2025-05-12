NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, May 12 (#701)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on May 12 for puzzle #701 are a little bit harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #700, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #701. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: The New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Visit, Bank, Wallet, Hit, Smack, ATM, Cash Register, Bounce, Click, Tip Jar, Purse, Carom, Curl, Page View, Ricochet, and Pucker

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Places to find paper money

: Places to find paper money 🟩 Green : Rebound

: Rebound 🟦 Blue : Things tracked by web analytics

: Things tracked by web analytics 🟪 Purple: Things you can do with your lips

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Boomerang around the web, but don't forget to grab some cash to wet your whistle first.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #701?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Places to find paper money: ATM, Cash Register, Tip Jar, Wallet

ATM, Cash Register, Tip Jar, Wallet 🟩 Rebound: Bank, Bounce, Carom, Ricochet

Bank, Bounce, Carom, Ricochet 🟦 Things tracked by web analytics: Click, Hit, Page View, Visit

Click, Hit, Page View, Visit 🟪 Things you can do with your lips: Curl, Pucker, Purse, Smack

I started off strong today by solving the purple category. There are only so many possible uses of the word Pucker I can think of that don't involve lips, which sent me scanning for other related words. That netted me Purse, Smack, and, after being stumped for a bit, it finally hit me that Curl might fit the bill too.

I lucked out with that, because today's puzzle had a bunch of words tied to money and I might have been tempted to use Purse in that context if it was still part of the pool of clues. I struck out trying to tie Bank to ATM, Cash Register, and Wallet, but once I realized that wasn't the solution, Tip Jar fit easily enough for the yellow category.

Page View had been nagging at the back of my mind as another word with really only one possible definition. Once I spotted Click, I knew I was on the right track, and I snagged Hit and Visit to solve the blue category.

That only left Bank, Bounce, Carom, and Ricochet as today's rote fill for green. I had a guess at what the category was, but I had to look up what Carom meant to solidify what I had in mind.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Make happy: Delight, Please, Suit, Tickle

Delight, Please, Suit, Tickle 🟩 Evade: Dodge, Duck, Shake, Skirt

Dodge, Duck, Shake, Skirt 🟦 Common video game features: Boss, Health, Level, Power-Up

Boss, Health, Level, Power-Up 🟪 Mother ___: Earth, Goose, May, Superior

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #700, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I play a lot of video games, so Power-up was the first clue that drew my eye. That sent me hunting for other gaming words, and I scooped up Health, Boss, and Level to round out the blue category.

After that, May I caught my attention, what with it being two words and all. "Mother, may I?" was a phrase that immediately came to mind. I started looking for other words that went with mother and ended up solving the purple category with Earth, Goose, and Superior.

Then I solved the yellow category with Delight, Please, Suit, and Tickle.

That left only green as today's rote fill with Dodge, Duck, Shake, and Skirt.