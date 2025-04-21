NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, April 21 (#680)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 21 for puzzle #680 are a smidge easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #679, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #680. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Cell, Iron, Twist, Sheet, Spring, Wrench, Protein, Corkscrew, DNA, Curveball, Column, Sodium, Bombshell, Row, Fat, Fusilli

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Info on a nutrition label

: Info on a nutrition label 🟩 Green : Metaphor for something unexpected

: Metaphor for something unexpected 🟦 Blue : Things you can insert into a spreadsheet

: Things you can insert into a spreadsheet 🟪 Purple: Helical things

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Read the label, and don't get too wrapped up in the line items or you won't excel.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #680?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Info on a nutrition label: Fat, Iron, Protein, Sodium

Fat, Iron, Protein, Sodium 🟩 Metaphor for something unexpected: Bombshell, Curveball, Twist, Wrench

Bombshell, Curveball, Twist, Wrench 🟦 Things you can insert into a spreadsheet: Cell, Column, Row, Sheet

Cell, Column, Row, Sheet 🟪 Helical things: Corkscrew, DNA, Fusilli, Spring

I've been knee deep in spreadsheets these past few weeks, so I spotted the blue category immediately with Cell, Column, Row, and Sheet (all things I see floating behind my eyelids when I go to sleep at night these days).

After that I was floundering for a bit before I finally recognized a few yellow category words on the bag of chips beside me and scooped that up with Fat, Iron, Protein and Sodium.

I shuffled the clues around for some inspiration, and Corkscrew and DNA landing next to each other was all I needed to figure out the rest of purple with Fusilli and Spring.

That left the green category as today's rote fill with Bombshell, Curveball, Twist, and Wrench.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Glimpse: Glance, Gander, Look, Peep

Glance, Gander, Look, Peep 🟩 Needs for tie-dyeing a shirt: Basin, Dye, Rubber Bands, Shirt

Basin, Dye, Rubber Bands, Shirt 🟦 Things you can crack: Code, Egg, Joke, Whip

Code, Egg, Joke, Whip 🟪 Words before 'Hop': Bar, Bunny, Hip, Sock

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #679, which had a difficulty rating of 3.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

With it being Easter weekend, you'd be forgiven for seeing Peep and thinking of the pastel-colored sweet treats (that I've personally never understood the appeal of). But once I saw Glance, Gander, and Look, I figured a different definition had to be at play.

In fact, all of today's Easter-themed words turned out to be red herrings. I think I'm already counting down the days until summer, because up next was the green category with Basin, Dyne, Rubber Bands, and Shirt.

After that came the purple category with Bar, Bunny, Hip, and Sock.

That left blue as today's rote fill with a bit of word play for things you can crack: a Code, Egg, Joke, and Whip.