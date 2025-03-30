This is the one Switch 2 upgrade I want — and it's probably not what you think

Opinion
By published

The Switch 2 better have more than two themes.

Switch 2 console and logo
(Image credit: Nintendo)

We're just a couple of days away from that all-important Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, where we'll finally be getting more info about Nintendo's new console.

While yes, I'd love all the big answers — a Switch 2 launch date would be nice, and I'd be delighted to see a game lineup beyond Mario Kart 9 — ahead of the launch, I've been thinking about one Nintendo Switch upgrade that I'd personally love to be revealed.

It's probably not at the top of many gamers' lists, but I want to see the Switch 2 user interface, specifically because I want to know whether the Switch 2 is finally going to give us new console themes.

Theme me up

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube
Watch On

I've always been a sucker for fun console theming — I was devastated when Sony took away those 30th Anniversary PS5 dynamic themes — and have been disappointed that the Switch UI has stayed so drab throughout its entire lifespan.

Aside from the now-iconic Switch 'click' sound, the Switch experience is just a bit dull until you load up a game. It does the job, but that's it; there's no flair.

Despite having a "Themes" section sitting there in the Settings menu for the Switch's entire lifespan, Nintendo has offered us one of two options: Bland, default white, or, essentially, Dark mode style. What a choice!

Sure, Nintendo Switch Online gave us the ability to put together some custom player icons, but I've long been disappointed by the lack of console customization — especially since past systems weren't quite so soulless.

It wasn't always like this

Nintendo 3DS XL

The 3DS line had bags of personality compared to the Switch. (Image credit: Nintendo)

While thinking about this article, I dug out my Flame Red 3D and was immediately confronted by a system with a far more playful vibe.

My 3DS menu is full of dynamic game and app icons, decked out with extras courtesy of Nintendo Badge Arcade, and the tiny speakers were kicking out the funky background music from a Club Nintendo Hanafuda Theme that I haven't thought about in years.

Deep down, I know that there's probably a good reason behind the Switch's static, simplistic user and music-less interface.

Nevertheless, we spend an awful lot of time scrolling through these menus, and it would be fun to, well, switch things up a little, especially since (as you can see below) the company was previously all-in on customization:

Introducing the Theme Shop (Nintendo 3DS) - YouTube Introducing the Theme Shop (Nintendo 3DS) - YouTube
Watch On

Fans have long called for the inclusion of extra themes, and I'm sure that many would be happy if, come April 2, the Switch 2 livened things up a little.

I'd be fine with extra themes not being there to start with. They could come later down the line, perhaps as Nintendo Switch Online rewards.

Given how gamers have lamented the lack of customization, I bet plenty of us (myself included) would be willing to pay to inject a little more color into our shiny new console.

It would just be nice to see Nintendo put the fun back into "functional." Or, at the very least, pay someone to give the Switch 2 eShop a new backing track on the level of the Wii Shop Channel theme.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Game Consoles
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 578 deals
Filters
Arrow
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Our Review
1
Sony PlayStation5 Slim...
Dell
View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED
(Blue OLED)
Our Review
2
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model...
Amazon
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series X
(1TB)
Our Review
3
Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S
Our Review
4
Microsoft Xbox Series S...
Verizon
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S
(512GB)
Our Review
5
Xbox Series S 512GB
Target
View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED
(White)
Our Review
6
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model...
Walmart
$599.99
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S
Our Review
7
Microsoft - Xbox Series S 512...
P.C. Richard & Son
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(White)
Our Review
8
PlayStation 5 Slim Digital...
Macy's
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Our Review
9
PlayStation 5 Digital Slim...
antonline
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series X
Our Review
10
Microsoft Corporation Xbox...
Dell
View Deal
Show more
Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image

Nintendo Switch 2 needs these 5 features to be the perfect gaming handheld
A smartphone attached to the Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 new C-button rumor is too far-fetched to believe — but we hope it's true
Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in MobLand

Guy Ritchie's new crime drama 'MobLand' has a star-studded cast — but it's got a serious problem
See more latest
Most Popular
Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in MobLand
Guy Ritchie's new crime drama 'MobLand' has a star-studded cast — but it's got a serious problem
WWDC 2025 logo on top of Apple&#039;s cupertino campus
Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote will be the most important one in years — here's why
Dyson Car + Boat handheld vacuum cleaning car floor mat
I finally tried the Dyson Car + Boat in my car — and it’s the ultimate handheld vacuum
Acer Predator SpatialLabs 27 3D monitor on a desk
I tested Acer's SpatialLabs 3D monitor and I don't know whether it's great or a gaming gimmick
Prime Video and Paramount Plus
I would definitely cancel Prime Video and Paramount Plus this month — here's why
Tester under the weighted blanket lying on her side in a bright bedroom
I interview sleep experts for a living — the one thing I've learned about sleep that I wish I knew sooner
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image
Nintendo Switch 2 needs these 5 features to be the perfect gaming handheld
American Primeval
5 best Netflix movies and shows of 2025 so far
iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence logo for iOS 18.1
I'm a long-time iPhone owner, but I rarely use Apple Intelligence - here's why
Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in &quot;Stranger Things&quot; season 4
I’ve completely stopped caring about ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 — here’s why I’m not sure it’s worth the wait