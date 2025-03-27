Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date just revealed by Best Buy — here's when you can get yours

Best Buy Canada confirms when you can pre-order Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo/YouTube)

Since the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed in January, there’s been one big question on every gamer’s mind: “When can I pre-order mine?” And it looks like Best Buy has just given us an answer. The retailer’s new blog post confirms the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date.

Best Buy Canada has announced “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 will open on April 2nd” and notes this will give “you the chance to secure your console early.” The retailer’s Switch 2 listing page isn’t live, but you can sign up to be notified when pre-orders begin.

This is just Best Buy Canada (for now)

It’s important to note, that only Best Buy Canada has confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date. Pre-orders could be at a later date in other territories such as the U.S. and Europe. However, looking at Nintendo’s previous track record, I expect April 2 to be the global date.

April 2 is a significant date for the Switch 2 in general. It’s the same day that Nintendo will be holding a special reveal event where it’s expected to confirm the Switch 2’s release date (rumored to be in June), price (rumors point towards $399) and its launch games lineup.

Pre-orders going live in the wake of this Nintendo Direct event has been speculated as a possibility for the last few days, and it now appears that Best Buy Canada has confirmed this theory. Basically, if you’re a Nintendo fan don’t expect to get much work done on April 2.

Can Nintendo keep up with Switch 2 demand?

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Of course, we can’t talk Switch 2 pre-orders won’t be acknowledging the fact that the console is likely to experience more demand than Nintendo has supply. These days any time a popular gaming item or new console is released it seems like stock levels cannot keep up.

Considering the juggernaut success of Nintendo Switch, it’s hard to imagine its predecessor won’t also be a mammoth best-seller, and that means if you want to have a Switch 2 in your hands at launch, you will almost certainly want to lock in a pre-order as soon as possible.

Fortunately, Tom’s Guide will be on hand to help you beat any potential scalpers, and lock in your order. We’ve got a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order hub, and next week will be bringing you all the latest live updates across the Switch 2 reveal and the pre-order process.

Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

