Nintendo just announced 'Virtual Game Cards' ahead of Switch 2 launch

You'll soon be able to lend your digital Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch virtual game card
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo held what appears to be one of the last Nintendo Direct showcases dedicated solely to the Nintendo Switch, as the Switch 2 unveiling looms.

The Direct served as a reminder for a number of games coming to the original Switch and included a few interesting reveals as well. There were also some highlights including Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Virtual Game Cards

Virtual Game Card – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Virtual Game Card – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube
Watch On

One of the more interesting bits revealed in the trailer fest were Nintendo's new "Virtual Game Cards."

These new cards basically turn your digital games in to "game cards" that you can lend to family group members for up to two weeks at a time.

The new feature also enables you to move games across Switch systems. Basically, Nintendo finally has a library that you can take with you where you "eject" digital games from one system and can play them on another. We imagine this will come in handy if you want to transfer your library from the Switch to a new Switch 2 system.

Virtual Game Cards are coming in April via an update and they're going to be available on both the original Switch and the Switch 2.

What else was announced

Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 – Nintendo Switch - YouTube
Watch On

Beyond Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and the next Pokemon title, the Direct showcased a number of new games from remasters and remakes to indie titles and sequels.

The big two are expected at some point in 2025, though Nintendo didn't provide a more concrete date than "late 2025" for Pokemon Legends Z-A. Metroid Prime 4 is still listed as just "2025."

There was also the Nintendo Today! app meant to let you find the "latest news, videos, and comics of your favorite Nintendo games and characters from select franchises." This app is supposed to be available starting today and requires a Nintendo Account to use.

Here's the full list with actual release dates:

  • Disney Villains Cursed Cafe - out now!
  • Rift of the Necrodancer - out now!
  • SaGa Frontier 2 remastered - out now!
  • Star Overdrive - timed exclusive starting April 10
  • Monument Valley 1 & 2 - April 15
    • Monument Valley 3 - summer 2025
  • High On Life - May 6
  • Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - May 21
  • Tamagotchi Plaza - June 27
  • Patapon 1 + 2 - July 11
  • The Wandering Village - July 17
  • Shadow Labyrinth - July 18
  • Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - July 19
  • No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files - July 25
  • Gradius Origins Collections (Gradius, Salamander, Life force, Gradius 2, Gradius 3, Salamander 2, and more) - August 7
  • Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - August 27

And all of the titles that are coming at some point in 2025 or 2026:

  • Lou's Lagoon - summer 2025
  • Pokemon Legends Z-A - late 2025
  • The Eternal Life of Goldman - 2025 holiday season
  • Marvel Cosmic Invasion - 2025 holiday season
  • Witchbrook - 2025 holiday season
  • Dragon Quest 1 and 2 HD-2D - 2025
  • Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots - 2025
  • King of Meat - 2025
  • Metroid Prime 4 - 2025
  • Rhythm Heaven Groove - 2026
  • Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Miis are back) - 2026

