One of the most beloved video game franchises in history has finally taken LEGO form. LEGO and Nintendo have just revealed the first LEGO set inspired by The Legend of Zelda, and it's a 2,500-piece build that fans can curate based on their favorite Zelda game.

The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 (77092) set, available now for preorder and shipping on September 1, offers two different ways to complete the model set. You can build the tree to look like it does in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, measuring up to 13 inches tall, depending on which version you choose.

Released in 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a Nintendo 64 staple and is regarded by many as one of the best video games of all time. Link's journey begins inside the Deku Tree in an attempt to rid the forest guardian of a curse, and it is the Deku Tree that ultimately tasks Link with saving Hyrule from Ganondorf.

About 20 years later, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild arrived as the defining launch game for the original Nintendo Switch. As one of the best Switch games (perhaps only overshadowed by the newer Tears of The Kingdom), BoTW sees the return of the Deku Tree deep in the Lost Woods, looking over the Master Sword.

Whether you've been playing Zelda games for decades or recently discovered the franchise on Switch, the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 LEGO set seems like a joy to build. Not only do you get to select your build style, but you can play around with posable facial features for the Deku Tree, too. You'll also assemble one minifigure of Princess Zelda and three minifigure versions of Link, complete with a few identifiable accessories such as a Hylian shield and the aforementioned Master Sword.

This isn't the only recent franchise launch for LEGO, with playable Dungeons & Dragons set that became available in April. We'd expect these are only the first of what's likely to be a series of The Legend of Zelda and Dungeons & Dragons sets in the pipeline, though of course that's just speculation.

