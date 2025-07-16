'The Legend of Zelda' movie has its cast — here's who's playing Zelda and Link in the live-action adaptation

The quest can begin: The long-awaited live-action "Legend of Zelda" movie has finally found its Link and Zelda.

Today (July 16), Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto popped onto Nintendo's official X account to make an announcement about casting for the live-action movie version of the popular video game.

"I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of 'The Legend of Zelda', Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san," he wrote in a translated post.

This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KA5XW3lwulJuly 16, 2025

A follow-up post announced that the movie is scheduled to release on May 7, 2027.

Miyamoto is a Nintendo legend, having created the original Legend of Zelda for the NES. He wrote that he was "very much looking forward" to seeing the duo of Bragan and Ainsworth in the iconic lead roles of the series.

Nintendo’s move into live-action comes on the heels of its massive success with the animated "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which earned over $1.3 billion at the global box office in 2023. The company is likely hoping that the "Legend of Zelda" movie will join that and other recent hits like HBO's "The Last of Us," Prime Video's "Fallout" and the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies in proving there's a real appetite for faithful, big-budget takes on gaming’s most iconic franchises.

Who are Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth?

Bragason, 21, is mostly known for the Netflix fantasy series "Renegade Nell" and is in the upcoming show, "King and Conqueror," which stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister in "Game of Thrones").

The younger Ainsworth, 16, has had several notable roles. You might recognize his voice as Pinocchio from Disney's 2022 live-action movie that starred Tom Hanks as Geppetto. He also appeared in "The Haunting of Bly Manor" as Miles Wingrave and in the recent "Everything is Going to be Alright" with Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney.

Miyamoto's post includes a photo that appears to show Bragason in Zelda's classic light blue dress, and Ainsworth in a green-ish cloak, though it's not quite as distinct as the more forest green of Link's classic outfit.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The live-action Zelda movie was announced in 2023 and is being produced by Miyamoto and former Marvel Studios CEO Avi Arad. It's being directed by Wes Ball ("Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," "Maze Runner") and written by Derek Connolly ("Kong: Skull Island," "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom").

As production moves forward, you can count on Tom’s Guide to keep you updated with all the latest news, sneak peeks, and reveals about the "Legend of Zelda" movie. Stay tuned as we follow this adventure all the way to the big screen.

