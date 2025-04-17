Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are on sale from $3 — 17 deals I recommend buying

A new Mario Kart World Direct is happening today, but if you just can't wait for the game to launch on June 5, there are plenty of awesome Nintendo Switch game deals to keep you occupied in the meantime.

Nintendo's latest sale has top Switch games starting from just $3. This includes the incredibly addictive roguelike shooter Vampire Survivors on sale for $3. It's awesome value considering it'll most likely provide you with dozens of hours of playtime.

Meanwhile, Amazon has Switch games on sale from $24. And Woot has a lot of Switch games that are hard to find discounted, like Princess Peach Showtime on sale for $44.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals. Plus, see the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Timberland sale from $18.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Blazing Strike: was $39 now $19 at Woot! Blazing Strike is a fighting game with super satisfying gameplay and pixel-perfect graphics. Its sprites are hugely detailed and look incredible, and you also get a unique roster of fighters to take on whether you're playing with friends or taking on the world in online matches.

Neon White: was $39 now $22 at Amazon Get your speedrunning shoes on and expel demons from heaven in Neon White. This fast-paced action game sees you trying to traverse levels as fast as possible, giving solid challenge and excellent replayability as you'll progressively unlock upgrades to improve your runs.

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing double pack: was $39 now $24 at Amazon This is a pretty nice double pack. Sonic Mania is a take on classic Sonic gameplay with 2D sprites and sidescrolling levels, including old favorites from the OG Sonic games. And while it can't beat Mario Kart, Team Sonic Racing is actually a solid effort in the kart racing genre that adds its own twist with team racing. It's worth a look especially at this price.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD: Bush Rescue Bundle: was $39 now $35 at Amazon Ty is back. This collection of remade 3D platformers look better than ever and feel incredible to play, with a memorable outback setting and plenty of fun characters in tow. This HD collection also adds a Hardcore Mode for an even tougher challenge!

Dark Souls Remastered: was $41 now $37 at Amazon If you haven't heard of it by now, Dark Souls is a brutally difficult action RPG where you'll need to build your character to the best of your ability and go up against a gauntlet of extremely tough boss battles. This remastered version polishes up the game's visuals and includes the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake: was $59 now $48 at Amazon One of the most beloved Dragon Quest games has hit the Nintendo Switch thanks to this HD-2D remake. This version's pixel sprites and 3D backgrounds look truly stunning, and as the first chapter in the Erdrick Trilogy story, this game is one every Dragon Quest fan needs to experience.