Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are on sale from $3 — 17 deals I recommend buying
Don't miss my favorite deals on top selling Nintendo Switch games
A new Mario Kart World Direct is happening today, but if you just can't wait for the game to launch on June 5, there are plenty of awesome Nintendo Switch game deals to keep you occupied in the meantime.
Nintendo's latest sale has top Switch games starting from just $3. This includes the incredibly addictive roguelike shooter Vampire Survivors on sale for $3. It's awesome value considering it'll most likely provide you with dozens of hours of playtime.
Meanwhile, Amazon has Switch games on sale from $24. And Woot has a lot of Switch games that are hard to find discounted, like Princess Peach Showtime on sale for $44.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals. Plus, see the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Timberland sale from $18.
Quick links — digital game deals
- shop Switch game deals from $3 at Nintendo
- Vampire Survivors: was $4 now $3
- Spiritfarer: was $29 now $4
- Hades: was $24 now $8
- Balatro: was $14 now $12
- It Takes Two: was $39 now $19
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak: was $69 now $19
Quick Links — physical game deals
- shop Switch game deals at Amazon
- Blazing Strike: was $39 now $19 @ Woot
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing double pack: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered: was $41 now $37 @ Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $41 @ Woot
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Woot
- Princess Peach Showtime: was $59 now $44 @ Woot
- Pikmin 4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Blazing Strike is a fighting game with super satisfying gameplay and pixel-perfect graphics. Its sprites are hugely detailed and look incredible, and you also get a unique roster of fighters to take on whether you're playing with friends or taking on the world in online matches.
This deal gets you a pair of Digimon RPGs in one package. Each one offers a deep, memorable story campaign as well as turn-based battles and plenty of Digimon to raise and add to your party.
Get your speedrunning shoes on and expel demons from heaven in Neon White. This fast-paced action game sees you trying to traverse levels as fast as possible, giving solid challenge and excellent replayability as you'll progressively unlock upgrades to improve your runs.
This is a pretty nice double pack. Sonic Mania is a take on classic Sonic gameplay with 2D sprites and sidescrolling levels, including old favorites from the OG Sonic games. And while it can't beat Mario Kart, Team Sonic Racing is actually a solid effort in the kart racing genre that adds its own twist with team racing. It's worth a look especially at this price.
Ty is back. This collection of remade 3D platformers look better than ever and feel incredible to play, with a memorable outback setting and plenty of fun characters in tow. This HD collection also adds a Hardcore Mode for an even tougher challenge!
If you haven't heard of it by now, Dark Souls is a brutally difficult action RPG where you'll need to build your character to the best of your ability and go up against a gauntlet of extremely tough boss battles. This remastered version polishes up the game's visuals and includes the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sees the titular Princess setting off on her own full adventure for the first time. You'll need to wield the power of "Echoes" of items and monsters from throughout the realm to save Hyrule from a series of mysterious rifts.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.
Grab Princess Peach: Showtime! for a discount and take the stage to save the magical Sparkle Theatre. Our Princess Peach Showtime review praised this game's beautiful visuals, solid gameplay and excellent sound. It's great for younger players and casual Nintendo fans.
This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.
One of the most beloved Dragon Quest games has hit the Nintendo Switch thanks to this HD-2D remake. This version's pixel sprites and 3D backgrounds look truly stunning, and as the first chapter in the Erdrick Trilogy story, this game is one every Dragon Quest fan needs to experience.
The Pikmin are back for a 4th video game entry. It's up to you to collect and guide these tiny plant-like creatures as you explore a whole new world. You'll need to keep the Pikmin safe from predators, and take advantage of your space-pooch Oatchi to help them get past whatever obstacles they may encounter. Plus, keep an eye out for dangers at night with the help of a mysterious new glowing Pikmin.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.