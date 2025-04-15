Amazon slashes Timberland footwear and apparel as low as $18 — 15 deals I'd add to my cart now

Check out the Timberland deals I'm shopping for the spring

If you want boots that are both rugged and stylish, Timberland is the brand to go to. Now that spring is here, Amazon is holding an epic Timberland sale with a bunch of discounts on popular items.

If you're hitting the trail, you can snag the Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot on sale from $99 at Amazon. These are well-loved by Amazon shoppers with a strong 4.5-star rating based on over 15,000 reviews. Or, if you want something to keep cozy, this All Day Outside Graphic Hoodie is on sale from just $18 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so for the best discounts, check out any different color options available in your size. I also recommend checking Timberland's sale section as if Amazon doesn't have your size in stock, Timberland's website just might!

Timberland footwear deals

Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's)
Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $41 at Amazon

These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."
Timberland Euro Rock Mid Lace Up Hiking Boot (Men's)
Timberland Euro Rock Mid Lace Up Hiking Boot (Men's): was $90 now $69 at Amazon

This Timberland hiking boots are now on sale from $69, depending on your choice of size and color. These have a padded collar to keep them super comfortable and have a supportive EVA midsole.

Timberland Maple Grove Sneaker (Men's)
Timberland Maple Grove Sneaker (Men's): was $110 now $69 at Amazon

These Timberland sneakers have a premium leather upper and a soft fabric inner, so you can wear them without socks, if that's your thing. Plus, their brown and white color scheme means they stand out from the crowd.
Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's)
Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $170 now $75 at Amazon

These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!
Timberland Carnaby Cool 6-Inch Lace-Up Boot (Women's)
Timberland Carnaby Cool 6-Inch Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $80 at Amazon

Add these kicks to your spring wardrobe for an edgy look! Built for quality and comfort, the all-season style offers a padded collar for a comfortable fit around the ankle, a rubber outsole for traction and 1.8-inch heel for added height.
Timberland Brimfield Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's)
Timberland Brimfield Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $150 now $89 at Amazon

Built to be comfortable, durable and stylish, these Chelsea boots are perfect for every day wear. They feature all-day cushioning, support and a custom fit. Plus, their sturdy rubber lug outsoles are designed to provide all-weather traction.
Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot (Men's)
Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot (Men's): was $120 now $99 at Amazon

These Timberland hiking boots are a must for less-than-ideal weather conditions. They're made of waterproof leather to keep your feet cool, dry and comfortable. They even have anti-fatigue technology to keep you light on your feet.

Timberland Stone Street Mid Lace Up Boot (Women's)
Timberland Stone Street Mid Lace Up Boot (Women's): was $140 now $99 at Amazon

These Timberland boots have a classic look that's super stylish. They have a leather upper and an OrthoLite Impressions memory foam footbed that'll feel like you're walking on a cloud.

Timberland Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's)
Timberland Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $160 now $101 at Amazon

Timberland's Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot joins Amazon's sale lineup! Right now you can get them starting from $101. These pull on with no laces and are super stylish. Plus, they have a memory foam footbed to keep your feet comfortable.

Timberland Allington Heights 6" Boot
Timberland Allington Heights 6" Boot: was $150 now $128 at Amazon

These Timberland boots take your style to new heights! These are made of premium Timberland leather and are as comfortable as can be thanks to their memory foam footbed.
Timberland apparel deals

Timberland All Day Outside Graphic Hoodie (Men's)
Timberland All Day Outside Graphic Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $18 at Amazon

This Timberland hoodie is on sale for an epic discount in certain sizes and colors. It's perfect to stay cozy and comes in color options that match your Timberland boots, as well as an 'All Day Outside' graphic on the front and back.

Timberland Color Tee (Men's)
Timberland Color Tee (Men's): was $35 now $19 at Amazon

I love the range of bright, eye catching colors this Timberland tee comes in. There are options for both long and short sleeves, and each one comes with Timberland's logo front and center.

Timberland Linear Logo Sweatpant (Men's)
Timberland Linear Logo Sweatpant (Men's): was $60 now $29 at Amazon

Amazon is slashing up to 50% off these sweatpants right now. With a regular fit and elasticated drawstring waistband, they couldn't be any comfier. They're awesome weather you're chilling at home or are out running errands.
Timberland Durable Water Repellent Jacket (Women's)
Timberland Durable Water Repellent Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $33 at Amazon

This Timberland Durable Water Repellent puffer jacket could be yours for as low as $33 depending on your choice of size and color, which is incredible. This lightweight puffer is a good choice for spring since it'll keep you warm when the weather turns, but is still an easy layer to shed when the sun comes out.

Timberland Polartec Mix Media Full Zip Fleece (Men's)
Timberland Polartec Mix Media Full Zip Fleece (Men's): was $48 now $37 at Amazon

If the weather takes a turn, you'll want this Timberland fleece on hand. It zips closed to keep you warm and comfortable, and has elasticated cuffs and hems to keep even more heat in.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

