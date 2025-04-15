Amazon slashes Timberland footwear and apparel as low as $18 — 15 deals I'd add to my cart now

If you want boots that are both rugged and stylish, Timberland is the brand to go to. Now that spring is here, Amazon is holding an epic Timberland sale with a bunch of discounts on popular items.

If you're hitting the trail, you can snag the Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot on sale from $99 at Amazon. These are well-loved by Amazon shoppers with a strong 4.5-star rating based on over 15,000 reviews. Or, if you want something to keep cozy, this All Day Outside Graphic Hoodie is on sale from just $18 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so for the best discounts, check out any different color options available in your size. I also recommend checking Timberland's sale section as if Amazon doesn't have your size in stock, Timberland's website just might!

For more savings, see the laptop deals I recommend with up to $500 off.

Timberland Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $160 now $101 at Amazon Timberland's Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot joins Amazon's sale lineup! Right now you can get them starting from $101. These pull on with no laces and are super stylish. Plus, they have a memory foam footbed to keep your feet comfortable.

Timberland apparel deals

Timberland All Day Outside Graphic Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $18 at Amazon This Timberland hoodie is on sale for an epic discount in certain sizes and colors. It's perfect to stay cozy and comes in color options that match your Timberland boots, as well as an 'All Day Outside' graphic on the front and back.

Timberland Color Tee (Men's): was $35 now $19 at Amazon I love the range of bright, eye catching colors this Timberland tee comes in. There are options for both long and short sleeves, and each one comes with Timberland's logo front and center.