Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are live — here’s 15 deals I'd get now from $17

Best sales now

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart bundle: $299 @ Walmart

One of my favorite Nintendo Switch bundle deals has made a return. Right now you can get a Nintendo Switch console bundled with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online. That means you can get started with one of the Switch's best games and enjoy full online functionality.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart bundle: $349 @ Target

Want to play all the best Nintendo Switch games with a gorgeous OLED display? The Nintendo Switch OLED is the console for you. Right now you can get it bundled with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and a 12-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $17 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store.

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long-time fans of Sega's Blue Blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

Sea of Stars is a beautiful game inspired by classic RPGs. Its gorgeous visuals, engaging combat and touching story make it a must-play for fans of the genre. It even won the title for Best Independant Game at the Game Awards in 2023.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Try your best to beat 200 fast-paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics-based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt, and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Sonic X Shadow Generations puts one of Sonic's best games, Sonic Generations, on the Switch with a heaping of bonus content. Each level is faithfully recreated from the original version and a blast to play through. Plus, you get a new bonus campaign starring Shadow facing off against a villain from his past.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $39 @ Woot

Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection: was $59 now $40 @ Amazon

Two of Mega Man's best games have been remade in this collection for the Nintendo Switch. This duo of strategic role-playing game is a blast to play, plus they features great pixel visuals and music.