Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls — here's how it will change the way you game

News
By published

Nintendo doing Nintendo things

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct has finally given us our first taste of what Nintendo's new system can do, and one of it's biggest draws could be mouse controls — one more revolutionary way to play.

The control scheme (as the name suggests) mirrors the way a PC mouse works, where you put both Joy-cons on a table or surface and roll it to control whatever is on the screen. There's also elements of motion controls similar to what we've already seen on the original Nintendo Switch, where you can jerk your wrist with the controller in-hand to toss a ball, or something similar.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Announced alongside the mouse controls was a new game slated for debut on the Nintendo Switch 2, aptly titled Drag x Drive. The game mirrors Rocket League, where you control in-game wheelchair-bound basketball players with the new control scheme, by rolling the Joy-cons on a surface and jerk the controller in-hand to toss the ball into the basket or pass it to other players.

In Nintendo's continued novel approach to game design, as seen in the likes of the Wii and Nintendo Labo well before, this new control scheme could lend itself to a bevy of titles. How many is still yet to be determined and if the mouse controls will only be available on select games designed specifically for them, or if it's available across the board.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While totally new to Nintendo, these mouse controls are anything but new to on-the-go-gaming. In fact, we've already seen a similar concept on the Lenovo Legion Go, one of the best handheld gaming consoles, which has detachable controllers on its sides just like the Switch and Switch 2. One of these controllers can be placed inside of a small cup and used like a mouse either in desktop mode or in FPS games, like Call of Duty.

It's unclear if Nintendo will have similar functionality here, or if the mouse controls will only be used facing downward on a surface as seen in the Switch 2 Direct. But one thing is for certain, they will prove game-changing for the system and it will be exciting to see what games Nintendo comes up with that might leverage the new mouse control scheme.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Game Consoles
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 164 deals
Filters
Arrow
Nintendo Switch
Our Review
1
Captain Toad: Treasure...
Amazon
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(OLED)
Our Review
2
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model
Dell
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(White)
Our Review
3
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model...
Walmart
$599.99
View
Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise
(Turquoise)
4
Nintendo Switch Lite -...
Verizon
View
Nintendo Switch
Our Review
5
Fortnite 100 Skins (PSN,...
G2A (US)
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(OLED)
Our Review
6
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model...
Target
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(Blue OLED)
Our Review
7
Switch Oled Gaming Console...
Macy's
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(Blue OLED)
Our Review
8
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model...
Amazon
$349.99
View
Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray
9
Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray
Amazon
$199.99
View
Nintendo Switch
Our Review
10
TRIANGLE STRATEGY - Nintendo...
Amazon
$59.99
View
Show more
See more Gaming News
Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Staff Writer

Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch — 13 biggest upgrades you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Nintendo Switch 2 unveils GameChat — here's what the C button can do
Howie (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Captain Vincent Gerrard (Brian Thompson), Eddie (Ryan Guzman) dressed in beekeeper suits in 9-1-1 season 8

Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
See more latest
Most Popular
Howie (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Captain Vincent Gerrard (Brian Thompson), Eddie (Ryan Guzman) dressed in beekeeper suits in 9-1-1 season 8
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
Bruce Parry with a young Macubal man on &quot;Tribe with Bruce Parry&quot;
How to watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online – stream the travel documentary from anywhere
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch — 13 biggest upgrades you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Nintendo Switch 2 unveils GameChat — here's what the C button can do
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Mario Kart World confirmed as Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive — here's everything that's new
Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) (L-R) in a scene from &quot;One Of Them Days&quot;
Just streamed 'One Of Them Days' on Netflix? Here are 3 more hilarious comedies to watch next
Google Messages on Android phone next to Messages app on iPhone
iOS 18.4 just added RCS support for these carriers — is yours included?
Samsung Galaxy S10 FE on colored background showing three different color models and front of tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ revealed — bigger display, Galaxy AI and more
Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in &quot;The Magnificent Seven&quot; movie (2016)
Prime Video’s top 10 just got even better — Chris Pratt and Denzel Washington shine in this action-packed Western
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung Galaxy Ring just tipped for a huge upgrade that could beat Oura Ring