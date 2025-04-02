Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices confirmed — Joy-Con 2, Switch Camera and more

We've finally got more details about the Nintendo Switch 2, including a look (and prices!) at the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories that are set to support the system's new ways to play.

Today's Switch 2 Direct event came with a bunch of new details about Nintendo's next-gen console, including the new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which boast the oft-rumored mouse controls and the "C" button.

Most notably, on the accessory front, we were introduced to GameChat, Nintendo's new in-game chat system. This incorporates the all-new peripheral, the Switch 2 Camera, which can add your friendly face to multiplayer sessions or even incorporate your image into select titles like Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Price info for all the new Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, including controllers, carry cases, and peripherals, has now been confirmed over on the official Nintendo website. You can find a full list below:

Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $79.99 ($10 more than the original Pro Controller RRP)

$79.99 ($10 more than the original Pro Controller RRP) Joy-Con 2 controllers: $89.99 ($10 more than original Joy-Con pairs)

$89.99 ($10 more than original Joy-Con pairs) Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: $34.99

$34.99 Joy-Con 2 Strap: $12.99

$12.99 Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two): $19.99

$19.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $49.99

$49.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set (includes Switch 2 Dock, AC adapter, USB-C cable and Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable: $109.99

$109.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Carry Case & Screen Protector: $34

$34 Nintendo Switch 2 All-in-One Carry Case: $79

$79 Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $29 (same as original Switch)

Generally, things aren't looking too much more expensive than they already were.

Joy-Con and Switch controllers were never truly cheap in the first place, and at least these new versions aren't much more expensive.

If you want to take advantage of those new remappable buttons on the Pro 2 Controller, you can find them on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip, for $35, less than half the price of the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Verdict: Fine, but I'm skeptical of the Switch 2 Camera

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In general, these feel like the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories aren't priced too badly.

Switch controllers were never cheap in the first place, and it was at least encouraging that none of the key accessories (controllers, primarily) won't cost drastically more, and they've got new functionality packed in.

Obviously, you won't have to buy everything either, as you'll be getting things ike the Adapter, a set Joy-Con 2 controllers and straps in the box.

I'm not totally sold on the Switch 2 Camera. With the Mario Kart World Switch bundle coming in at $499, I'm not sure I'll be rushing to grab it as well.

Fifty bucks is a lot of money to part with on top of the launch price. I'm not sure the opportunity to put myself in the game or appear in a tiny corner of my friend's TV during multiplayer is enough to tempt me into splurging just yet.