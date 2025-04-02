Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices confirmed — Joy-Con 2, Switch Camera and more

News
By published

Prices for Joy-Con 2, Switch 2 Pro Controller, Nintendo Switch Camera and more.

Nintendo Switch 2 console in handheld mode on a blue background
(Image credit: Nintendo)

We've finally got more details about the Nintendo Switch 2, including a look (and prices!) at the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories that are set to support the system's new ways to play.

Today's Switch 2 Direct event came with a bunch of new details about Nintendo's next-gen console, including the new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which boast the oft-rumored mouse controls and the "C" button.

Most notably, on the accessory front, we were introduced to GameChat, Nintendo's new in-game chat system. This incorporates the all-new peripheral, the Switch 2 Camera, which can add your friendly face to multiplayer sessions or even incorporate your image into select titles like Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Price info for all the new Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, including controllers, carry cases, and peripherals, has now been confirmed over on the official Nintendo website. You can find a full list below:

Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices

An image of the Nintendo Switch 2 posted on Bluesky

(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $79.99 ($10 more than the original Pro Controller RRP)
  • Joy-Con 2 controllers: $89.99 ($10 more than original Joy-Con pairs)
  • Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: $34.99
  • Joy-Con 2 Strap: $12.99
  • Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two): $19.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $49.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set (includes Switch 2 Dock, AC adapter, USB-C cable and Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable: $109.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Carry Case & Screen Protector: $34
  • Nintendo Switch 2 All-in-One Carry Case: $79
  • Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $29 (same as original Switch)

Generally, things aren't looking too much more expensive than they already were.

Joy-Con and Switch controllers were never truly cheap in the first place, and at least these new versions aren't much more expensive.

If you want to take advantage of those new remappable buttons on the Pro 2 Controller, you can find them on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip, for $35, less than half the price of the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Verdict: Fine, but I'm skeptical of the Switch 2 Camera

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In general, these feel like the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories aren't priced too badly.

Switch controllers were never cheap in the first place, and it was at least encouraging that none of the key accessories (controllers, primarily) won't cost drastically more, and they've got new functionality packed in.

Obviously, you won't have to buy everything either, as you'll be getting things ike the Adapter, a set Joy-Con 2 controllers and straps in the box.

I'm not totally sold on the Switch 2 Camera. With the Mario Kart World Switch bundle coming in at $499, I'm not sure I'll be rushing to grab it as well.

Fifty bucks is a lot of money to part with on top of the launch price. I'm not sure the opportunity to put myself in the game or appear in a tiny corner of my friend's TV during multiplayer is enough to tempt me into splurging just yet.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Gaming News
Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo
Nintendo Switch 2 console, Joy-Con controllers and dock

How to watch Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — start time and what to expect
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image

Nintendo Switch 2 price just revealed — and it's more than we thought

Sony Bravia 8 II

I just saw the Sony Bravia 8 II in action — and it looks like this year's OLED TV to beat
See more latest
Most Popular
Sony Bravia 2025 lineup
Sony is launching three new TVs in 2025 — and its OLED could be the one to beat
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls — here's how it will change the way you game
Howie (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Captain Vincent Gerrard (Brian Thompson), Eddie (Ryan Guzman) dressed in beekeeper suits in 9-1-1 season 8
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
Bruce Parry with a young Macubal man on &quot;Tribe with Bruce Parry&quot;
How to watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online – stream the travel documentary from anywhere
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch — 13 biggest upgrades you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Nintendo Switch 2 unveils GameChat — here's what the C button can do
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Mario Kart World confirmed as Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive — here's everything that's new
Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) (L-R) in a scene from &quot;One Of Them Days&quot;
Just streamed 'One Of Them Days' on Netflix? Here are 3 more hilarious comedies to watch next
Google Messages on Android phone next to Messages app on iPhone
iOS 18.4 just added RCS support for these carriers — is yours included?
Samsung Galaxy S10 FE on colored background showing three different color models and front of tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ revealed — bigger display, Galaxy AI and more