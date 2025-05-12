New Nintendo Switch 2 leak suggests Game-Key Cartridges might be preferred by publishers

When the Nintendo Switch 2 was fully revealed in early April, one of the stranger announcements was the new Game-Key Cards.

Basically, the Game-key cards look like physical Switch 2 game cartridges but they don't hold game data. Instead, when slotted into the Switch 2, instructions are presented on how to download the game, so you do need an internet connection to get the game at first (plus the necessary storage space).

It's an odd hybrid approach to selling games, and it was unclear why a publisher might release a game on these cards.

A new leak (spotted by Notebook Check) from the publisher Arc System Works might hint at why a publisher would choose the Game-Key over a digital only or physical cartridge.

Data mining

(Image credit: Arc System Works)

Arc System Works has been around for over 35 years but more recently is best known for the fighting games like Guilty Gear and BlazBlue series as well as Dragon Ball FighterZ.

A recent data mine of the publisher's files was released online. One X user, Necrolipe, found a document that referred to options publishers have when it comes to producing versions of Switch 2 games.

They are listed as DL (digital only), 64GB (physical cartridge) and POTION which is apparently a codename for Game-Key card.

Outlook

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The 64GB is important because for the original Switch Nintendo reportedly offered publishers a range of sizes from 1GB to 32GB, meaning indie publishers or those with smaller games could avoid higher storage.

The leak suggests that only the 64GB version is available, which allegedly costs $16. Studios with limited budgets could see digital only or game-key cards as affordable alternatives. Especially for companies that see a physical package as appealing to its fans.

For Nintendo's part, offering a single size probably simplifies its production process, but could push third-party publishers to avoid physical cartridges to save a buck.