Nintendo's Switch 2 hasn't even been available for 2 weeks — and people are already getting banned for using this emulator's controversial cartridge

The Nintendo Switch 2 hasn't even been out for two weeks, and already, it appears some gamers are getting hit with the ban hammer by the gaming giant.

According to various user claims (via Tom's Hardware), Nintendo is banning Switch 2 consoles that have been found to use the MIG Switch (or MIG Flash) flash cartridge. The ban disables Nintendo online access for affected gamers, although they can still play offline.

Shortly after the Switch 2 launched, the team at MIG revealed that they were able to make the MIG Flash work with the Switch 2. The MIG online store says it's "compatible with the Switch 2."

(Image credit: Nintendo)

However, since that initial announcement around June 12, MIG has deleted its post and several videos showing how the MIG Flash works with the Switch 2, though the cartridge is still available to purchase.

The MIG Flash is a reprogrammable cartridge that you can slot a microSD card into that is designed to mimic a Nintendo Switch card. Essentially, you can use it to store your own game ROMs or backups on the MIG Flash, giving you the ability to carry multiple games on one card.

Most users we've seen reporting being banned are claiming that they had "perfectly legal dumps" of their own games on the MIG. However, Nintendo has robust anti-piracy policies in place and is known to be quite litigious, especially against leakers and pirates.

Nintendo vs Pirates

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's unclear why the MIG was able to bypass the Switch, but it's being caught by the Switch 2. Potentially, Nintendo could use unique cartridge identifiers, meaning that multiple people playing the same game online would be flagged as piracy.

MIG Flash software updates to get it to work with the Switch 2 could be what Nintendo is catching now. Since the original MIG worked with the first Switch, it's possible people could get reinstated. But I wouldn't hold out hope.

Nintendo isn't exactly friendly to emulators or ROMs, and it updated the Nintendo Account Agreement before Switch 2 launch with much stiffer language against "unauthorized use" in what appears to be an attempt to prevent piracy and emulation.

"You acknowledge that if you fail to comply with the foregoing restrictions Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account Services and/or the applicable Nintendo device permanently unusable in whole or in part," the agreement currently reads.

Other than contacting Nintendo, if you use a MIG Flash cartridge, you may be out of luck and will need to get a new console or wait until the Switch 3 years from now.