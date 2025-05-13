Nintendo Switch 2 will help save your battery with a new setting

Nintendo Switch 2 owners will get a little help preserving the battery life of the new console thanks to a new optional setting that will stop the battery from charging once it reaches "around 90%." The new feature was revealed in the Nintendo Today app.

"The Nintendo Switch 2 system stops charging when it reaches about 90% remaining battery" with the new setting turned on. The new setting is literally called 'Stop Charging around 90%,' which Nintendo says will slow down charging speeds at that point.

To find the setting you'll need to go System Settings - System - Stop Charging Around 90%.

It's a feature that exists on a lot of smartphones, where limiting the charge on your batteries is supposed to extend the life of the battery. Typically the limit is around 80%.

For comparison, Valve is currently testing a similar setting in a recent Steam Deck beta client update.

"Limiting the charge limit to 80% can be beneficial for long term battery health," Valve wrote in patch notes for the update. "This can be useful if your Steam Deck is constantly being charged (i.e. docked), or very rarely has its battery depleted."

It's likely that many Switch 2 owners will leave their handheld console docked to a TV on fairly regular basis. That or they'll play it enough to drain the batteries, which may not last very long.

Nintendo has the Switch 2 rated to last between 2 and 6.5 hours on one charge, depending on what games you're playing. It's about the same as the original Switch, but less than the updated models which bumped that rating up to between 4.5 and 9 hours.

The Nintendo Switch 2 officially releases on June 5.