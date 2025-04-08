Nintendo announces Switch 2 pre-order delay for Canada

During the April 2 Nintendo Direct, it was announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be available for preorder starting April 9, 2025, and launch on June 5.

That same day, President Donald Trump announced his sweeping global reciprocal tariffs.

Soon after those announcements, Nintendo revealed that it was delaying the April 9 pre-order date because of the tariffs. Nintendo of America told Tom's Guide that this was done to "assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

Now, Nintendo is doing the same for Canada.

Canada gets delayed

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And now, our neighbors to the north won't be able to preorder the Switch 2 on April 9 either. The Canadian site MobileSyrup is reporting that Nintendo is delaying pre-orders there as well.

Nintendo of Canada gave a statement to the site saying that "pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025, in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US."

Like the US, Nintendo of Canada said that the delayed pre-orders should not affect the June launch of the console. "The launch date of June 5, 2025, is unchanged," the statement said.

For both countries, Nintendo has said that it will provide an update later. As of this writing, the company has yet to release one, though it is more than likely trying to assess what happens next with Trump's tariffs, which may get worse.

Trump (and perhaps those assessing the situation) seem to believe countries will negotiate with the administration for potentially lower rates, which could change the situation.

Compared to the UK

(Image credit: Argos)

Meanwhile, Switch 2 is available for pre-order in the United Kingdom and has already sold out.

If the U.K. is any indication, pre-orders will likely sell out in the U.S. and Canada as soon as they're available. This is despite consistent cries from fans for Nintendo to "drop the price."

Outlook

Tariffs or not, it is unlikely that Nintendo will move away from the announced $449 price point. Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser recently stated that the price reflects the upgrades in the Switch 2. He claimed that tariffs had nothing to do with the cost.

However, it's clear Nintendo is interested in watching the tariffs. It moved production to countries like Vietnam to avoid Chinese tariffs and reportedly already shipped tons of stock in North America before Trump started enacting his tariffs.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch globally on June 5, 2025. It's expected to cost $449.99 / £395.99 standalone or $499.99 / £429.99 with Mario Kart World bundled.