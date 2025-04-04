Nintendo just delayed Switch 2 pre-orders due to Trump tariffs — what you need to know

Nintendo has delayed previously announced plans to begin Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S. on April 9.

In a statement given to Tom’s Guide, Nintendo confirmed that the decision was due to “the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions” and the Japanese gaming giant has not given a new date for when Switch 2 pre-orders will begin in the U.S.

The statement reads:

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

This unprecedented move comes in the wake of significant backlash from gamers over the Nintendo Switch 2’s pricing strategy.

The console’s $449 launch price has been criticized, but the high price of software, in particular Mario Kart World priced at $79 has met with resistance. "Drop the price" has been trending on social media since the Switch 2's Direct presentation earlier this week (Wednesday, April 2).

The decision to delay pre-orders certainly suggests that Nintendo may now opt to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 and/or its lineup of launch games. A move that would certainly create even more outrage.

Adding more uncertainty to the situation is that for now, it appears to be a U.S.-only delay. Over in the U.K., Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have already gone live at multiple major retailers. Argos, Very and Game have already taken pre-orders and quickly sold out of stock.

We're tracking everything related to Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in our dedicated hub and will keep you updated as we learn more about this unexpected delay. Here's hoping we get proper clarification soon.

We've reached out to Nintendo to confirm whether the launch price of $449 in the U.S. will remain in tact and will update this story should we hear back.